British Marines Seek ‘Battlefield Advantage’ While First Training with Drones in the UK | UK News





For the first time in the British Army, the British Marines used a swarm of drones to support combat training.

Autonomous machines exist in the air, at sea and underwater to assist soldiers conducting simulated raids on missile and radar facilities across the UK.

Those in charge of the ordeal were quick to say that the goal was not to get rid of the Marines themselves, but to improve their performance.

“We must always remember that this technology is meant to enhance commando prowess, not to replace it,” said experiment lead Colonel Chris Haw.

Image: MADFOX, a crewless floating vessel used to provide deception and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance

Training was conducted at the Electronic Warfare Tactics facility at RAF Spadeadam in Cumbria and at Lulworth Cove in Dorset.

Dubbed “Autonomous Advance Force 4.0”, this test is designed to create a force that combines manpower and machinery to give commandos a “battlefield advantage”.

Image: Royal Marines aboard an RFA Mount Bay ship supported by ghost drones

“For the first time in the Department of Defense, a group of six medium lift drones operated as an autonomously controlled swarm from a single ground control station,” a Navy spokeswoman said.

“Drone was tasked with tactically resupplying commandos with everything from ammunition for attacking troops to blood for combat medics.”

They went on to say: “When launched from RFA Mount Bay, the corps has switched roles with considerable flexibility to perform reconnaissance missions to provide intelligence on commando raids on hostile targets both on shore and at sea.”

Image: Marines on the ground supported by Ghost Drone Image: Royal Marines at 40 Commando using Malloy TRV150

“The autonomous systems also worked together to perform an independent mission of finding and identifying enemy targets using a range of increasingly powerful sensors and target acquisition algorithms accurately,” the spokesperson said.

“The ultimate goal is to seamlessly embed autonomous systems at the forefront to support commandos on the battlefield.

“These experiments scrutinize tactics and develop knowledge about how drones can and cannot be used.”

Image: Malloy TRV150 used to deliver supplies to the battlefield during Autonomous Advance Force 4.0 training

1st Naval Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said, “Only through continuous experimentation with the latest technologies and innovations can we adequately prepare people for the challenges of the future.”

