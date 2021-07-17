UK Weather: Mini Heatwave Could Bring Britain’s Hottest Day Ever With Highest Temperatures of 32C | UK News





Many parts of the UK are experiencing sweltering heat that could be a bit scorching from today, and temperatures in the UK could reach year-round highs this weekend.

After weeks of wet and humid weather, forecasters say the heat is being driven by an explosion of warm air coming in from the Azores Islands in the North Atlantic.

A mini heatwave, defined as a period exceeding a certain threshold for more than three days, will last until Monday when the COVID-19 restrictions are last lifted.

London and the southeast will see highs of 29C (84.2F) today and temperatures will rise from 31C (87.8F) to 32C (89.6F) on Sunday, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

Image: Sun worshipers are expected to enjoy the scorching heat at Blackpool this weekend. file picture

Further north, including Hull and Newcastle, are expected to reach mid-to-late 20s as temperatures rise over the weekend.

The hottest day ever recorded was 29.7C (85.5F) on June 14th at Teddington, southwest London.

But it was far from a year-round record temperature of 38.7C (101.7F) at the Cambridge Botanic Gardens on July 25, 2019.

“The weather can surprise people because this summer hasn’t been so good so far,” said meteorologist Simon Partridge at the National Weather Service.

“The temperature has generally been below average for quite some time. The most noticeable is the temperature difference over a short period of time,” he said.

“But it will affect most of the UK and that is a little more unusual. Scotland and Northern Ireland have the warmest days of the year.

“Northern Ireland could be getting close to all-time highs, and to be fair, just over 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit).”

But micro-heats are clearly on the card, the Meteorological Agency said.

Temperatures must exceed 28C (82.4F) for at least three days for London and the southeast to record heatwaves, dropping to 27C (80.6F) in the Midlands and 26C (78.8F) in the South West.

25C (77F) in Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Devon, Cornwall and the Northeast.

Due to the changing weather, health authorities and veterinarians have issued warnings of the dangers of extreme heat.

Public Health England advises beware of people who may have difficulty staying cool and hydrated, such as the elderly and those living alone.

Emergency animal care provider Vets Now warns that elevated temperatures may increase your dog’s risk of heat stroke.

The warning comes after a week-long flash flood in southeast England disrupted transport in London.

