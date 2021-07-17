When will the US lift travel bans from the UK? What Joe Biden’s Update Means for the Travel Corridor





There is new hope for an American vacation this summer after JoeBiden said the end date of the European travel ban could be announced in a few days.

At a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday, former Vice President Biden added that discussions are ongoing about when travel restrictions to Europe could be lifted and expects to be able to answer what happens in the next few days. .

It is not yet clear whether the US president was referring to the UK or a country in the EU Schengen region that has a separate ban on Europe as a whole.

Hopes for a travel corridor were raised and then shattered when former Vice President Biden met Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the G7 summit in Cabis Bay last month.

At the time, the chief executives of all airlines operating transatlantic routes gathered together and made an unprecedented move to urge the reopening of the US-British travel corridor.

However, the meeting ended without any announcement other than forming a UK/US task force to investigate the matter.

Here’s what you need to know about your UK/US travel opportunities this summer.

How long has the travel ban been in effect?

The US ban on travelers from the UK has been in effect for more than 16 months.

A presidential proclamation signed by former President Trump on March 14, 2020 placed an indefinite ban on travelers from the UK and Ireland, which only the incumbent president could withdraw.

Is there any way to go to America now?

Currently, only U.S. citizens, U.S. permanent residents, close family members, and other restricted visa holders can enter the country.

A UK visitor can travel to the US via a third country such as Mexico and spend two weeks laundering their national status.

According to the rules, travelers must not stay in the UK for 14 days before arriving in the US.

After leaving the UK, visitors to the UK can wait two weeks in Mexico or another third party country that does not have a US injunction before taking a flight to the US.

Joe Bidens’ comments on Friday sparked hope for the UK/US travel route. (Photo: Reuters) What are the ratings for traffic lights in the US?

The US is currently on the amber list at a rate of 103,485 per million cases, meaning there is no immediate risk of moving to the red list.

The proportion of beta variants is thought to have become an important factor in the UK government’s decision-making on traffic light lists because of their improved ability to avoid vaccines.

According to a recent report, the UK government is sufficiently concerned about the strain first discovered in South Africa that it is considering putting France on the red list.

However, cases of beta variants are still very low in the US and should not be taken into account in our decision making.

Will the US allow visits from the UK given the UK’s high rate of coronavirus?

Biden was especially able to open up to the EU ahead of us, where we have far fewer cases where cases are increasing in all four countries in the UK.

Previous US concerns about importing the dominant Delta strain from the UK are now largely futile as Delta has since become the dominant strain in the US as well.

Given that travelers from the EU countries Ireland and the UK will be barred from entering the US by the same executive order in 2020, it is not unreasonable to assume that the US government can reopen its borders with the EU, including Ireland and the UK, at the same time. Time.

