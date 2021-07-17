UK needs to resume sensitive Ukraine trade deal over text error





Britain was forced to resume one of the most sensitive agreements since Brexit, a trade deal with Ukraine.

The agreement, signed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in October of last year, has been lauded as a key example of post-Brexit UK trade and foreign policy. The agreement covers not only commercial relations between the UK and Eastern European countries, but also defense cooperation to support Kiev’s sovereignty.

This comes after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and is still internationally recognized as part of Ukraine. It also comes amid deteriorating relations between Moscow and London after the poisoning of Sergei Skripal in Salisbury in 2018.

Britain-Ukrainian relations received renewed attention last month when Russia alleged that it had fired warning shots at a British ship passing near Crimea.

Prime Minister Johnson stressed the political significance of the October agreement and said Britain was Ukraine’s most ardent supporter. “Whether it is our defense assistance, our stabilization efforts, our humanitarian assistance or our close cooperation on political issues, our message is clear. We are fully committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

However, the two officials told the Independent that the agreement should already be reworked after mistakes were pointed out in drafting the trade chapter. Some of the errors were the result of copying and pasting sections binding the UK to EU rules, the same official said.

A problem arose when the Ministry of Trade tried to create guidelines for how businesses should use the trade in February and March after the trade went into effect in January. However, the Ministry of International Trade did not disclose that the deal would require new negotiations and drafts.

One of the same government officials said this is a deal nobody wants to go wrong. This is especially true as the deal has been the subject of scrutiny by the European Union (EU). Separately, EU officials told The Independent that they had noted that the agreement would require the UK to comply with rules in some areas it did not anticipate.

“It is standard practice for small parts of contracts to be revised and updated over time to reflect developments or to add clearer content to benefit businesses,” said a spokesperson for the Ministry of International Trade.

However, one of the same stakeholders versed in contract development said the required changes are not trivial and could have significant business impact. They added that it corresponds to an error, not an update.

They did not officially name their names due to commercial sensitivity, but said a company operating in Ukraine also indicated additional issues in the text. Issues related to trade in services and goods identified by officials.

Emily Thornberry, Labor’s International Trade Minister Emily Thornberry, said: “This is not the only time the government has made a fundamental error in withdrawing from the EU treaty, but it is the most serious one to date.”

Of the 67 non-EU countries with which the UK has signed rollover agreements in 2019 and 2020, the Ukraine Agreement was the only one considered strategically important enough to be signed by the Prime Minister himself. Now I have to rewrite Ms. Thornberry added. This grave incompetence must not only be rectified immediately, but must be addressed urgently.

The sensitivity of Britain-Ukraine relations was highlighted in a recent integrated review of the government’s defense and foreign policy strategy. One section on Russia mentions that the UK will increase its aid to Eastern European countries, including Ukraine.

Mistakes in trade deals are unfortunate, but not entirely uncommon, said Sam Low, a senior research fellow at the Center for European Reform. He added that it’s not surprising what happened with rollover contracts, as rollover contracts tend to involve more text copying and pasting than new deals.

It is a deeper agreement than others and includes a commitment to follow EU rules in some areas. And I learned that the UK government doesn’t like being bound by EU rules, Low said.

The former Australian trade negotiator said in an interview with The Independent that there are times when the terms of the agreement need to be revised, but often no substantial changes are made immediately after the agreement is finalized.

A former negotiator said this could indicate that the trade department is rushing to secure an agreement to ensure continuity after Brexit. They said a small, wrong change or a failure to make a correct change to a treaty can cause big headaches. Given the rush to withdraw the agreement, they added, the public should expect further trade deals to be reviewed in the coming months. Copying and pasting can be dangerous.

