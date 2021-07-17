Biden expected to announce date U.S. travel ban will end in coming days





German Chancellor Angela Merkel met with US President Joe Biden and they discussed the end of the … [+] Travel ban to the United States

Getty Images

Much to the relief of the besieged transatlantic travel industry, it seems likely that a U.S. decision on when it will allow international visitors to visit will be announced soon.

President Biden was attending a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House on Friday and was asked about when the United States travel ban could be lifted.

As reported by AP, Biden told reporters that a team advising him on the pandemic had addressed the matter. It’s (considering) how long we can lift the ban … and I’ll be able to answer that question for you in the next few days.

It was Chancellor Merkel who raised the issue and said through a translator that President Biden also told her the same thing during their meeting, that he was studying the matter. “Before such a decision, you have to think,” Merkel said, as reported by CNN. “It doesn’t make sense to have to take it back after just a few days.”

Ahead of Merkels’ visit, Fortune reported that EU diplomats were increasingly frustrated with the Biden administration for leaving the travel ban in place for most of their citizens, citing inconsistent rules, economic costs and an outdated strategy to stop the coronavirus. The US government has come under pressure for saying it will follow the science, but will not do so when it comes to removing international travel restrictions.

Airlines for America, a trade group that represents many U.S. carriers, said it was time to act to allow international visitors to enter the United States. He pointed out that the United States allows travel to and from Mexico, which has only about a third. of its vaccinated residents. However, travel is currently restricted from Canada and the UK, where vaccination rates are high.

While fully vaccinated travelers are allowed to enter the EU from the US and even the UK if quarantined and tested (day 2 and 8), airlines are hampered by due to the lack of round trips, they cannot offer as many flights as they do. would like because the movement is only one way. Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian told AP that while bookings from Americans have increased when these countries reopen, the problem is that there are only Americans we carry (in Europe ) and perform. Deltas’ transatlantic capacity is currently half of what it was before the pandemic.

The US Travel Association, a nonprofit, welcomed comments from the presidents. Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Policy Tori Emerson Barnes released a statement highlighting the emotional and financial cost of the United States travel ban.

Every day that outdated travel restrictions exist, it causes economic damage to our nation, Barnes said, not to mention the personal toll of people separated from their families and loved ones. Travel bans linked to Canada, Europe and the UK alone cost the US economy $ 1.5 billion every week to support 10,000 US jobs.

