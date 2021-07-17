UK is very interested in hosting US Space Force radar station | space





The US Space Force’s plan to develop a global monitoring system that tracks objects up to 22,000 miles from Earth could establish radar stations in the US, UK and Australia.

RAF commander Sir Michael Wigston is in the US for talks on plans and said on Saturday that the British were very interested in hosting the project and one of the US radar stations.

China is challenging American military and technological superiority in several theaters, including in space. There are fears that Washington’s anti-satellite weapons could threaten America’s orbital fleet. , Wigston said to get a complete picture of what’s going on.

Our priority is to understand what’s going on in space. We know it’s getting more and more crowded. He told the BBC Radio 4s Today program that 1,000 satellites were launched last year alone. We are seeing activities in countries like China and Russia that are cause for concern. It’s a reckless activity to deploy and test a system that looks like a weapon in space. So the radar-like systems we’re talking about give us a better picture of situations that are very important to us.

But the US Space Force, a new US military unit created by former President Donald Trump, has been criticized for being an unwise and costly expansion that could lead to a dangerous new arms race.

A spokesperson for the Campaign Against Arms Trade said the plan was utterly flawed and the money would be better spent on reducing poverty.

The vast sums of money involved, they said, would be much better spent building a fairer and more egalitarian society here than further militarizing the space.

Covering about one square kilometer, the station features an array of large radar dishes known as parabolic antennas, each 15 meters in diameter.

The United States already operates an early warning system to detect ballistic missiles in space, including a facility at RAF Pilingdales, North Yorkshire. But while Darc can see much farther into space, it can only detect objects up to 12,000 miles away.

US Space Force chief scientist Joe Mozer said: We must outsmart our strategic competitors.

Last month, Chinese scientists conducted a secure and potentially feasible chain of quantum communications along fiber optics at 428 kilometers, the longest ground distance outside the laboratory, in an effort to create the world’s first unbreakable information link between an orbiting spacecraft and a controller. created

