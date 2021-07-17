UK inbound travel and testing continue to raise concerns -Runway Girl





The UK’s COVID-19 situation is serious and deteriorating, and advanced vaccine programs are in any way to mitigate the devastating impact of one of the world’s worst per capita incidences.

At the same time, the UK government is moving forward with plans to remove all domestic restrictions in the UK on 19 July so that those who are ineligible or not fully vaccinated (about 35% of the population over the age of 18, the majority under the age of 18) can It is not protected from the Delta strain.

So arriving in the UK via Eurotunnel vehicular train from France at the end of June was already an unsettling experience for the writer and certainly more so than on a similar trip last year.

The hard-earned experience from previous visits provided a streamlined, less outrageously costly experience for postal PCR testing.

For amber list countries such as France, the UK required it at the time, and UK authorities will continue to require that PCR tests be mailed on days 2 and 8 of a 10-day quarantine for those who have not been fully vaccinated.

The unregulated cost of these tests from private providers (and NHS testing on travelers is still banned) is expensive at 200 (about US$275) or more, and there is little or nothing in this amazing price range for the idea to profit from it. . , France will introduce a test fee of 49/42/$58 to ensure test turnaround times.

Your author is familiar with the situation and which one is the UK consumer group’s tip? For $99 (just over $135), they revealed two test providers. But even here, the disconnect between government regulation and private health care is broken.

The long two-day drive had to stop overnight in the UK, but there was no way the supplier could send it to arrive at an overnight stop hotel to make the delivery possible than to try to deliver at the destination. before the writer arrives.

The postal inspection service was also incredibly slow. The results of the Day 2 test took late into the night of Day 5 and the results of the Day 8 test took up to Day 12. Knowing this, the author secured an 85 (about $117) Day 5 test directly from the pharmacy chain Boots. Batch shipped to lab and returned within 36 hours.

But aside from testing, the process of crossing the strait via the Eurotunnel automatic train itself was surprisingly chaotic, with passengers swarming into unmanaged queues and handling by unmasked staff.

When arriving at the Calais Departures terminal, only 3 of the 14 check-in lane booths were staffed and passengers were instructed to park and enter the terminal building.

Once inside, a distant, unmanaged queue shuffled in multiple directions for two completely different processes: one for checking health documents and one for the check-in process.

Both were unmanaged group queues, waiting for three work desks in two small rooms with no open windows. The staff in the second room were not wearing masks. At the time, masks were legally mandatory in France and the number of cases was already skyrocketing in the UK.

Having these six staff at the terminal, potentially exposing passengers and each other to COVID-19, is more efficient compared to staffing 6 of 11 unused check-in lane booths where passengers can be safely isolated inside the car. It’s hard to know how much this will improve. This is a normal procedure and in fact the previous three epidemic procedures this journalist crossed the strait to Eurotunnel last year.

It is perhaps the smallest thing to consider the challenges that incoming travelers face as the UK’s case rate continues to grow at stratospheric speeds, with warnings about its ability to test hundreds of thousands of new cases per day.

But what the National Health Service appears to be wasting its world-leading vaccination campaign figuratively and, unfortunately, literally represents the way Britain’s political makers continue to operate during this pandemic. The outlook for the travel industry to and from the UK in the near future looks darker than ever, unless things change significantly.

Related articles:

All images courtesy of author John Walton

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://runwaygirlnetwork.com/2021/07/17/uk-inbound-travel-and-testing-continue-to-pose-concerns/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos