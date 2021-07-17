China wants a chip machine from the Dutch. The United States said no.





Some of the most important machines in the tech industry are made next to the corn fields in the Netherlands. The US government is trying to make sure they don’t end up in China.

Beijing has lobbied the Dutch government to allow its companies to purchase ASML Holding NV’s flagship product: a machine called an extreme ultraviolet lithography system which is essential in the manufacture of advanced microprocessors.

These unique 180-ton machines are used by companies like Intel Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. in South Korea, and Apple Inc.’s main supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to manufacture the chips in everything from high-tech smartphones. and from 5G cellular equipment to computers used for artificial intelligence.

China wants the $ 150 million machines for domestic chipmakers, so smartphone giant Huawei Technologies Co. and other Chinese tech companies can be less dependent on foreign suppliers. But ASML did not send a single one because the Netherlands, under pressure from the United States, withheld an export license to China.

The Biden administration has asked the government to restrict sales on national security grounds, according to US officials. The position is a holdover from Trump’s White House, which first identified the machine’s strategic value and reached out to Dutch officials.

