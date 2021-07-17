The UK and EU think it’s easier to disagree than to compromise on Northern Ireland.





The author was an advisor to the consulting firm Global Counsel and European Special Advisor to Theresa May.

There is a truce in the Anglo-EU sausage war. Extending the grace period for chilled meat distribution from the UK to Northern Ireland took time to find a solution. It is unlikely to be used successfully. And it’s about that part of the world that lacks the luxury of using war as a metaphor for trade disputes.

The Northern Ireland Protocol is a legally binding international instrument. Unfortunately, it is also a Brexit unicorn. We can identify three species of this unrealistic creature.

The first is a fantastic offer that your opponent will never accept. This includes ideas presented by successive British governments that have called for the European Union to accommodate the imperfect enforcement of single market rules. For this reason, they went nowhere.

The second is a technically impractical proposal. The most memorable thing I heard while working for Theresa May’s government was to monitor the Northern Ireland border with drones. Aside from technical issues, it was unlikely that border communities would welcome night and day hustle and bustle with flying cameras.

Third, there are proposals that are negotiable and technically feasible but not feasible in the field. This protocol is a unicorn that both sides should be aware of. By creating a visible barrier, it harms the British identity of the union community and feels like a violation of the 1998 peace agreement. The Boris Johnson administration is now hesitant to implement the agreement, in part because of fears of consequences.

The government’s continued denial of the legal and practical consequences of this treaty is a sign of remorse. It also points out bad beliefs in implementing it. I can’t tell the truth about what he did and why this government is not convincing enough to support the protocol change. It has no reason to trust what the EU says.

When British ministers talk about the dangers of civil disorder, they are thought of as howling wolves. The worst motive is for the British government to encourage rather than warn the EU about its discontent with Northern Ireland. When distrust is added to a habit of disrespect, the EU is not persuaded by ministers’ explanations that it must choose between escalating tensions in Northern Ireland or taking unilateral action if necessary.

In the case of the EU, we just hope that what is agreed upon in the protocol will be implemented. But the world is not that simple. If the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland is a threat to the peace process, the same logic applies to the border between Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom. The stated purpose and actual conditions of the protocol for maintaining the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement are only partially consistent.

Brexit of any kind won’t help Northern Ireland, but it’s bearable. This requires that the Protocol be acceptable to both trade unions and nationalist communities. The UK and EU respectively reject the improvements proposed by the other.

The UK is asking the EU to take a risk-based approach to UK goods destined for Northern Ireland rather than the EU. The EU fears this precedent. However, with minor exceptions, no single market’s borders cross countries other than the EU. There is no other place so intertwined with such a delicate peace process.

The EU proposes that the UK comply with EU agro-food regulations. This will remove some painful parts of the UK-Northern Ireland border and help all trade in agricultural products between the EU and the UK. But that would effectively mean accepting the rules.

The EU is a peace project, a means to prosperity, a means of empowering member states and much more. It achieves this through interdependence. Brexit means Britain seeks independence, but even Northern Ireland alone, the idea of ​​a clean break is the biggest unicorn.

Independent can work from a distance. The difficulty is that the EU provides some dependence to its neighbors who want or need a public good created by close ties, but refuse membership. As the Swiss debate suggests, this leads to difficult choices.

The ideological cost of both sides’ response to the Northern Ireland issue is too high. Each feels politically bearable of any punishment the other might impose for the continuing disagreement. Both sides are more concerned about offering free concessions to the other than jointly operating the peace process.

The ongoing disagreement seems easier than compromise of principles that could make unicorns a real solution. The UK and EU are therefore more likely to use the grace period to throw metaphorical stones at each other. The longer you do it, the more likely it is that such stone throwing in Northern Ireland is literal.

