Iran accuses US and UK of hostages at POW talks | Middle East News





Iran wants to agree to an exchange of prisoners of war, but the US and Britain say they are linking it to talks on Iran’s nuclear program.

Tehran, Iran Iran’s top nuclear negotiator has accused the US and Britain of holding prisoner exchange talks hostage after Iran said it should delay nuclear negotiations until a new government is inaugurated.

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Iran will have to wait months for talks in Vienna to restore the 2015 nuclear deal with the world powers as Iran prepares to hand over power to the Ebrahim Raisi administration in early August .

The US and the UK should understand this and stop linking humanitarian exchanges ready for implementation with the JCPOA, he tweeted on Saturday, using the official name of the monumental agreement, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

He added that holding such an exchange hostage for political charities would not be achieved by either side, adding that 10 prisoners from all sides could be released tomorrow if the other party did their part.

There was no immediate comment from either the US or UK governments.

Iran and the US have acknowledged for months that Switzerland has been engaged in indirect talks aimed at finalizing an exchange of prisoners of war. The two sides said talks had progressed last week.

The two countries have conducted prisoner-of-war exchanges twice in the past, and one each in January 2016 and December 2019, when the nuclear agreement was signed.

Like the nuclear deal, the prisoner swap now appears to be delayed until the extremely conservative Laishi comes to power.

Diplomats initially expressed hope that the JCPOA could be restored by July 14, the six-year anniversary of its signature, but Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a report sent to Parliament last week that Laishi was expected to complete the process started in May I confirmed that I hope.

Zarif said most of the sanctions the US has imposed on Iran since 2018, when it unilaterally abandoned the JCPOA, would be lifted if an agreement was reached in Vienna. But the measures taken by Iran to advance its nuclear program, including enrichment of more than 60% uranium and production of metallic uranium, also complicated the negotiations.

The Vienna talks are likely to continue in the second half of August, but how the political conflict in Tehran will develop until then remains to be seen. In addition to influencing the timeline, the Raisis team has already had a direct impact on the progress of the talks, as they have appointed two members to the newly formed Adaptation Committee, tasked with reviewing progress.

Its members are security officer Ali Hosseini-Tash and former nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani, both of whom are considered strong candidates to replace veteran diplomat Zarif as foreign minister.

The committee was also known to be composed of Araghchi. Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Salehi, Head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Agency; and two legislators.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/7/17/iran-accuses-us-uk-of-holding-prisoner-exchange-talks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos