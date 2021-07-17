What will happen to the UK’s third Covid wave? | David Spiegelhalter and Anthony Masters





The mathematical model simulated a number of possible futures after the UK government lifted the UK’s Covid restrictions from 19 July. Many sources of uncertainty mean that it is not known which of these predictions may occur.

First, even with fixed assumptions about the epidemic, the play of chance produces wide prediction intervals. For example, assuming people significantly mitigate their prudent behavior after July 19, the Warwick model would lead to between 900 and 3,000 Covid hospital admissions per day by the end of August.

Second, there is uncertainty about the assumptions, which makes the sensitivity analysis very complicated. Warwick makes the basic assumption that two doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine are 94% effective for hospital admissions, compared to optimistic 97% and cautious 90%. While this difference may not seem like much, it might be better to think of 94% efficiency as 6% inefficiency. This means that an optimistic assumption of an inefficiency of 3% would roughly halve admissions compared to basic. Similarly, a vaccine coverage of 90% means that there are twice as many unvaccinated people as a 95% absorption rate, and the impact is severe. If a potentially worrisome 2% mortality rate from surgery can be turned into a more reassuring 98% survival rate, this reconstruction usually goes the other way.

How people behave after restrictions are lifted will also have a big impact. A breeding number of 1.2 might sound similar to 1.4, but new infections after a fourth-generation virus will be about 85% higher in the latter epidemic.

It is advisable to have an independent team as the proper mathematical structure of the model is also uncertain. The Imperials model has a higher estimated hospitalization rate than Warwick and London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, and under high efficacy expects a peak of approximately 5,000 Covid hospital admissions per day. A final source of uncertainty arises because all models are inadequate. Events can occur in a range that the model cannot explain.

Note to Sage modeling subgroups: All results are highly sensitive to modeling assumptions and extensive sensitivity analyzes have been performed. You can be certain of an exit wave, but not sure about its magnitude and duration.

David Spiegelhalter is Chair of the Winton Center for Risk and Evidence Communication at Cambridge. Anthony Masters is a Statistical Ambassador for the Royal Statistical Society.

David Spiegelhalter is Chair of the Winton Center for Risk and Evidence Communication at Cambridge. Anthony Masters is a Statistical Ambassador for the Royal Statistical Society.

