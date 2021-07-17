US Department of Justice to Appeal Daca Court Decision, Biden Says | American immigration





Joe Biden said the US Department of Justice plans to appeal a new court ruling that ends an Obama-era program to protect immigrant youth from deportation.

Texas Federal Judge Andrew Hanen on Friday ruled the Deferred Action Program for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) illegal. This program prevents the deportation of immigrants who were brought to the United States illegally as children, known as Dreamers.

This decision prohibits the government from approving any new request, that is, from suspending Daca. For now, Daca is preserved for the more than 616,000 people enrolled in the program until other courts intervene. Hanens’ decision is also in favor of the eight other conservative states suing to thwart Daca.

Yesterday’s Federal Court decision is deeply disappointing. While the court order does not currently affect current Daca beneficiaries, the ruling nonetheless relegates hundreds of thousands of young immigrants to an uncertain future, according to the president’s statement.

The Ministry of Justice intends to appeal this decision in order to preserve and strengthen Daca. And, as the court acknowledged, the Department of Homeland Security plans to release a proposed rule regarding Daca in the near future.

Daca has been under Conservative fire since its inception in 2012. Texas requested an end to the program in 2018 through a preliminary injunction.

While Hanen rejected this request, his decision then seems to have presaged. Hanen said he believed Daca, as instituted, was likely unconstitutional without congressional approval.

Hanen also ruled in 2015 that Barack Obama couldn’t expand Daca’s protections or implement a program protecting Dreamers parents.

In September 2017, the Trump administration announced that it was planning to end Daca, plunging beneficiaries into turmoil. Following lengthy legal battles, the United States Supreme Court blocked Donald Trump’s efforts.

Biden lobbied for Daca to become permanent and vowed during the election campaign that he would make the program permanent. While US House legislation gave the green light in March that paved the way for citizenship for dreamers, the measure languished in the Senate.

In 2012, the Obama-Biden administration created the Deferred Action Policy for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which allowed hundreds of thousands of young immigrants to stay in the United States, to live, to study and work in our communities. Nine years later, Congress has failed to act to pave the way for citizenship dreamers, the Bidens statement also said.

But only Congress can guarantee a permanent solution by giving Dreamers a path to citizenship that will bring the certainty and stability these young people need and deserve. I have repeatedly asked Congress to pass the American Dream and Promise Act, and I now renew this call with the greatest urgency.

I sincerely hope that, through reconciliation or other means, Congress will finally provide safety to all Dreamers, who have lived too long in fear, Biden said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

