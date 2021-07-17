US Olympian Gable Steveson chasing gold and dreams of being a professional wrestler





Gable Steveson loves to put on a show, during and after his biggest games.

Moments after winning the US Olympic Trials at 125 kilograms to qualify for the Tokyo Games, he was undoing his jersey strap when he heard the crowd singing.

Backflip! Backflip!

Steveson had previously celebrated wins with backflips – quite a feat for a man who weighs around 275 pounds. And even though he was exhausted after qualifying for his first Olympics, he couldn’t help it. The man who aspires to be a World Wrestling Entertainment superstar like his mentor, Brock Lesnar, had to hold on.

So I just pulled the strap and thought, forget it, let’s go. he said. I just did the flip, and now everyone is asking for it everywhere I go. And it’s like my trademark. Like, people are waiting for me to flip. And who knows when the next one will be.

Steveson, 21, hopes to transfer that swagger by becoming one of America’s youngest Olympic wrestling gold medalists. He wants this step to help launch a career in WWE. Eventually, he hopes to end up in films like former WWE star Dwayne The Rock Johnson.

You can see that when the lights get bright, Gable comes and goes, he said. And I think he’s number one with me. And I think that’s what people can expect with me wherever I go.

Steveson’s fame was apparently planned. His mother named him Gable Dan – after wrestling icon Dan Gable. Gable was a two-time national wrestling champion in Iowa State and an Olympic gold medalist in 1972.

Steveson, from Apple Valley, Minnesota, said Gables’s name is known in the area.

My mom didn’t have a name for me yet, and she kept hearing Dan Gable’s name, and Dan Gables like a wrestling legend for us, Steveson said. It’s one of the best to do it. And she kept hearing his name.

Steveson handled the pressure that comes with having this name in the sport. He followed in Lesnars’ footsteps by winning a national heavyweight championship for the University of Minnesota. He won the Dan Hodge Trophy as the nation’s top varsity wrestler after a 17-0 season. Then he won the Olympic trials. Now he could complete his CV in Tokyo.

But for all the showmanship, Steveson is the most special on the mat. He has the power expected of a large man, but possesses an unusual speed and agility for someone of his size, allowing him to fight differently from most of his opponents.

Seeing his athleticism and speed, his quickness, his positioning, the way he can turn and create angles – you don’t really see it in heavyweights, said fellow Olympian Olympian Kyle Dake. Most of the time, his big, strong heavy weights push, push, push and, you know, they sort of win by having a stronger defense and not making mistakes. Gables goes out there to fight and fight a bunch of positions.

The Stevesons star is rising fast. He was pictured with WWE star Roman Reigns and his manager, Paul Heyman, at WrestleMania this year – an event Steveson calls the Super Bowl of professional wrestling. He pitched the first pitch in a Minnesota Twins game on June 11. And he said he gets used to kids wanting his autograph when he goes to the grocery store.

But he wants to keep things in perspective. On his way to gold, 2016 Olympic gold medalist Turkeys Taha Akgul. Steveson quoted another WWE icon, Nature Boy Ric Flair, as describing what could happen.

It’s the man, Steveson said. To be the man you have to beat the man.

Steveson said Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili is also a dangerous opponent who is just as good as Akgul. Petriashvili beat Akgul to win the world championship in 2019 and is the No.1 seed.

It’s the Olympics, said Steveson. Everyone is good. Things can happen. And I’m coming for this gold medal, obviously, just like them. So it’s gonna be it’s gonna be a battle.

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.

