Two men arrested as unticketed fans raiding England’s Wembley final | UK News





Two men were arrested last weekend on charges of allowing them to enter London’s Wembley Stadium without a ticket during the Euro 2020 final.

Metropolitan Police said two 18-year-old men (one from Ilford, East London and one from Newham, North East London) had been questioned and released while the investigation continued.

This Sunday, 51 people were arrested across the capital, including 26 detained at Wembley.

Due to Covid measures there have been 30,000 reserved seats in the stadium for England’s most important football game since 1966. This week, the Met’s deputy director, Jane Connors, denied allegations that the police operation had failed.

One fan told The Guardian that he made several attempts to get a legitimate ticket because he didn’t want to miss the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see England compete in the final of a major tournament.

We didn’t sit anywhere, he said. We didn’t harm anyone. It was the people fighting the ticketless fans who caused the trouble.

However, disabled fans said they were terrified of being caught up in a commotion on Sunday after unticketed fans admitted that they had targeted the disabled entrance.

Met said: During the Euro 2020 final, two men were arrested on burglary charges for taking and sharing items for the purpose of allowing people to gain unauthorized access to Wembley Stadium.

The nature of the item suspected of being stolen was still unclear.

A spokesperson for the Football Association said it would work with the police to conduct a full investigation. The security and number of stewards in the final exceeded the competition’s requirements, they said, more than any previous event at Wembley Stadium.

On Saturday, former Met deputy chief Andy Trotter said the behavior he had seen at Wembley was disgusting.

He told Times Radio when he read the full catalog of issues to be addressed through his account. I think fixing it to the police is a bit simplistic. Because obviously there were failures everywhere.

[But] I’m not defending anyone here because it was a horrendous and horrific incident and it was a real stain on the reputation of our country.

Trotter said the game’s features, such as Sunday’s 8pm kick-off time, could cause fans to drink all day and go numb.

Most football matches are played with some degree of drunkenness, but alcohol is the biggest problem, he said. The people performing last Sunday are the same people performing in every city center across the country on a hot Saturday night.

According to the British Football Police, 897 soccer-related incidents and 264 arrests were recorded across the country in the 24-hour period through July 13. During the tournament, the number of soccer-related cases increased to 2,344 and the number of arrests increased to 630.

