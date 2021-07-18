Major disruptions on British roads during the warmest weekend of the year





During the warmest weekend of the year, busy roads have resulted in traffic crashes and even deaths across the UK as people head out to make the most of the fine weather.

Vehicles piled up on a major motorway from Scotland to southern England, causing delays as paramedics arrived at the scene throughout Saturday.

At M11, a haulage vehicle overturned between Bishops Stopford and Newmarket near Stansted Airport, killing a man.

Early today at #M11, a man sadly died in a crash.

The south direction remains closed while forensic inspection work is performed and diesel spills are eliminated. https://t.co/2ZWhW8pC6g pic.twitter.com/ylKcFRQEQ1

— Essex Police (@EssexPliceUK) July 17, 2021

Essex Police said paramedics looked after the man but died at the scene.

Images on social media showed people getting out of their cars and walking down the street with suitcases.

Another serious crash occurred on the M25 freeway near Intersection 3 on the way to Dartford late Saturday afternoon.

Essex police said the road was closed at 5pm while an investigation was conducted and traffic was diverted.

Roads are now reopened, but three vehicles collided near Fife in Scotland, injuring two people and arresting a man.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Police said: “On Saturday, 17 July, around 10:45 a.m., police were dispatched to the M90 ​​after receiving a report that three vehicles had collided.

“A 59-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

“A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with this case.”

❗️Update ⌚️16:55#A82 RTC

#A82 remains ⛔️closed⛔️ in both directions between Fort William and the Koran due to severe RTC.

Avoid the area if possible

The road is currently expected to remain closed for a while due to a detour. You can check it out below👇 pic.twitter.com/o3XypNZR7u

— Transport Scotland (@trafficscotland) 17 July 2021

Elsewhere, another serious crash resulted in road closures on the A82 and delays in Corran Ferry, and Traffic Scotland has advised the area to be avoided as much as possible.

The accident occurred after RAC warned drivers to be careful on busy roads and check their vehicles before sunny weekend weather is expected.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.centralfifetimes.com/news/national/19450610.major-disruption-uk-roads-warmest-weekend-year/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos