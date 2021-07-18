UK clinical trial aims to find hidden lung damage caused by long-term coronavirus | corona virus





Clinical trials have begun to detect the currently invisible lung damage in people with long-term Covid-19 as part of a 20m study that scientists hope will end the stigma for the condition.

Patients still suffering from shortness of breath will receive special scans using xenon gas at long Covid clinics in Sheffield, Manchester and Cardiff, revealing damage not seen on conventional CT scans and leading to the mystery of why people don’t get better .

The study by Fergus Gleason, a professor of radiology at the University of Oxford, is one of 15 studies funded by the National Institute for Health Research, from figuring out why viruses cause brain fog to calculating economic costs. is. A company where the NHS and its employees are too ill to work.

Long covid is defined as one or more symptoms of covid, including fatigue, muscle aches, and diarrhea lasting more than 12 weeks, and is estimated to affect more than 2 million people.

This investment, along with a battery of large-scale studies to characterize and better understand the disease, is more than double the funding for current research on the disease, said Medical Director Professor Nick Lemoine.

One of the trials will examine the effects of drugs, including aspirin, in approximately 4,500 patients recruited from six cities. According to Dr Amitava Banerjee, Associate Professor of Clinical Data Sciences at University College London (UCL), we will look at the surprising discovery of minor organ damage across multiple organs.

Responding to public suspicion about the severity of the disease, which manifests itself in a variety of ways, from cognitive impairment to shortness of breath, Banerjee said: This is undoubtedly and far from the imagination.

Inside the Long Corona Clinic: A video that looks normal, but my body is collapsing

Another professor will examine the cognitive profile of long-term covid to determine whether it affects memory or decision-making speed, while at the same time examining whether cognitive rehabilitation used in stroke patients can help.

The trial of the app-based therapy will be overseen by UCL’s lead researcher Dr Dennis Chan, who will perform brain scans to find out how the brain’s volume changes and how the brain’s connections are affected by viruses that penetrate directly into nerve pathways. . .

One of the challenges researchers face is examining long Covid in non-hospitalized people, finding a treatment route, and determining whether a hospital clinic or GP is best to solve the problem.

Lemoine said it was already established that middle-aged people, especially women, were more likely to get COVID-19. He cited a study from the University of Birmingham that found people with five or more symptoms in their first week of contracting the virus were more likely to develop it.

As potentially good news for young people, Lemoine said an ongoing study of more than 10,000 school-age children and young adults with positive diagnoses found that the cohort was fewer than middle-aged or older adults. people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/18/uk-trial-aims-find-hidden-lung-damage-caused-long-covid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos