Fauci says US would likely still have polio if there had been as much misinformation as with Covid vaccines now

Amid sagging Covid-19 vaccination rates and stubborn levels of vaccine reluctance, Dr Anthony Fauci told CNN on Saturday that the United States’ successful campaigns to eradicate smallpox and polio in the last century would not have succeeded if these vaccines were subjected to the same level of disinformation. that currently surrounds vaccines against the coronavirus.

Dr Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate committee hearing to discuss the ongoing federal response to Covid-19 on May 11.

POOL / AFP via Getty Images Highlights

In an interview with CNN, Fauci warned that some unvaccinated adults have been exposed to false information, are often skeptical of the objective data of Covid-19, and frequently justify their decision not to get vaccinated with things that aren’t. really just not true.

After anchor Jim Acosta likened the situation to polio, the government’s top infectious disease expert issued a terrible warning: have faltered in the current climate of disinformation.

Crucial quote

If we had had the hindsight of vaccines as we see in some media, I don’t think it would have been possible not only to eradicate smallpox, we would probably still have smallpox, Fauci told Acosta, and we would have probably still polio in this country if we had the kind of false information that is spreading now.

Large number

99.5%. This is the share of deaths from Covid-19 in the United States during the first half of 2021 among unvaccinated people, estimated two weeks ago the director of the CDC, Dr Rochelle Walensky.

Key context

Some 55.9% of Americans are at least partially vaccinated against Covid-19, but the pace of vaccinations has slowed considerably after peaking three months ago, and many Americans say they are unlikely to ever be immune to the virus. As an inoculation crater, many states are facing an increase in Covid-19 cases fueled by the new, more contagious Delta variant, especially in parts of the country with low vaccination rates. The White House has blamed part of this trend on misinformation circulating through social media that exaggerates the risks and downplays the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines. This week, President Biden said platforms like Facebook were killing people by allowing inaccurate information to flow, and Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy urged social media companies to take a more proactive approach to prevent the spread of fake vaccines and coronavirus reports.

