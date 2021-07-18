United States celebrates the first anniversary of the death of civil rights icon John Lewis | Elections News





In honor of the longtime congressman, President Joe Biden once again urges Congress to pass legislation defending the right to vote.

US President Joe Biden renewed his call on Congress to pass legislation that would protect the right to vote in honor of civil rights leader and long-time congressman John Lewis, who died a year ago .

In a statement on Saturday, on the first anniversary of Lewis’ death, Biden said it was essential to pursue the cause John was willing to give his life for: protecting the sacred right to vote.

Since the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s, we have not seen such relentless attacks on voting rights and the integrity of our elections, said Biden, who pointed out that his predecessor Donald Trumps falsely claimed that the 2020 election had been marred by a large number of examples.

He also criticized new waves of voter suppression, a reference to a host of state laws that seek to restrict access to the vote and which critics say would disproportionately harm black people and other voters in the country. color.

Contentious laws are debated in states like Texas and implemented by Republican lawmakers in other states including Arizona, Florida, and Georgia.

New York University’s Brennan Center for Justice, which tracks voter suppression laws across the United States, said on its website that 17 states have enacted 28 new laws restricting access to voting in the United States. 21st of June.

I call again on Congress to pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act so that I can sign them, Biden said in his statement, referring to a bill that would strengthen voting rights but is blocked in Congress.

Democrats are pushing for the For the People Act, a federal voting and election bill, but Senate Republicans have united to block it, saying it infringes on states’ ability to hold elections. Most Republicans also rejected John Lewis’ Advancement of Voting Rights Act, which would reinstate sections of the Voting Rights Act weakened by the Supreme Court.

Lewis, who served in Congress for decades, was a protégé of Martin Luther King Jr and continued the fight for civil and human rights until the end of his life.

He was perhaps best known for leading around 600 protesters in the Bloody Sunday March over the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, in 1965. State soldiers beat Lewis and other marching activists. for the right to vote that day.

US Vice President Kamala Harris described Lewis as an American hero.

Congressman Lewis has fought tirelessly for our country’s highest ideals: freedom and justice for all, and for the right of every American to have their voice heard at the polls, Harris said in his own statement Saturday.

Mourners see a makeshift memorial to the late Congressman John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the United States House of Representatives, in Atlanta last year [Dustin Chambers/Reuters]

As a student at American Baptist College and then Fisk University, Lewis also contributed to the desegregation of public spaces in Nashville and advocated for racial justice in the South.

Nashville marked the anniversary of his death with events Friday and Saturday, renaming much of Fifth Avenue to represent John Lewis Way.

Among the establishments lining the street is the downtown Woolworth building, where Lewis and other black civil rights leaders defiantly sat at the separate meal counter that would not serve them in 1960. Hundreds of people marched through the streets before arriving at the Ryman Auditorium for a celebratory ceremony.

Meanwhile, senior U.S. lawmakers and members of the Lewis family gathered in San Diego on Saturday for the christening of a Navy ship named after Lewis.

This ship will be a beacon to the world reminding all who see it of the perseverance and courage of John Lewis, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at the christening of USNS John Lewis.

Lewis’s nephew Marcus Tyner said the family were grateful for the honor, but said what my uncle would like most is for Congress to pass the voting rights bill that carries her name.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/7/17/us-marks-one-year-since-death-of-civil-rights-icon-john-lewis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos