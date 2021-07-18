Hottest day of the year ever recorded in all four UK countries





So far, the hottest days of the year have been recorded in all four UK countries, and forecasters believe Sunday could be warmer.

The previous high of 30.8C, reached on July 12, 1983 and June 30, 1976, reached 31.2C at Ballywatticock in Down County at 3.40pm, the hottest day on record in Northern Ireland.

In the UK, it hit 30.3C at Coton In The Elms, Derbyshire on Saturday, beating the 29.7C recorded in southwest London on June 14th.

Today is tentatively the hottest day in Northern Ireland’s history 📈 😮

Ballywatticock in Down County reached 31.2 °C at 15.40 🌡️

The highest previously recorded temperature in Northern Ireland was 30.8°C, reaching on July 12, 1983 and June 30, 1976. #heatwave pic.twitter.com/pFIDwHmCvG

— Meteorological Administration (@metoffice) July 17, 2021

The highest temperature this year was recorded at 29.6C in Usk, Monmouthshire, Wales, and 28.2C at Threave in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.

However, the Meteorological Agency says temperatures in England and southern Wales could be much warmer on Sunday as the summer heat continues.

So far it’s been #WarmestDayOfTheYear in the UK.

All 4 countries recorded the highest temperature in 2021 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/keIBJjaVzv

— Meteorological Administration (@metoffice) July 17, 2021

Meteorologist Tom Morgan said: “We expect to see higher temperatures on Sunday, with the highest temperatures expected in the south of England reaching 33 degrees Celsius.”

“People will start to feel the effects of the heat as we go through this week,” he added.

Thousands flock to Bournemouth Beach, Dorset (Ben Birchall/PA).

Thousands of people flocked to beaches across the country, including Bournemouth Beach in Dorset. People watched them cool off on surfboards and balloons at sea.

The UK Public Health Authority (PHE) and the Meteorological Agency have advised people during hot weather to be vigilant, stay hydrated, apply sunscreen and keep children and pets away from cars.

The PHE urged people to beware of those who may have a hard time with the heat, such as the elderly and those living alone.

Sunbathing on an outdoor deck chair in Green Park, London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The RAC has also warned drivers to be careful on the road during busy weekends and to make sure their vehicle is on the road before heading off.

