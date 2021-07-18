Love Island UK Summary, Season 7 Week 3: Episodes 14-19





love island uk

Week 3 (Episodes 14-19)

season 7 episode 3

3 Stars Editor Rating ***

photo: iTV

This summary does not cover Episode 13 – Unseen Bits.

So far, three weeks later, the ranking of the islanders is as follows:

1. Liberty, Kaz, Fay2. Literally everyone else

This week we’ve seen Lib build best friendships with Kaz and develop a relationship with Jake, see Kaz put on an absolutely murderous outfit and hear Faye make the only funniest comment from this villa. Still waiting for more drama (and I think I was really screwed up by Amber in season 5), and many islanders were still stuck in a friendship couple or went to Amble’s house. Oh, spoiler alert? Let’s get into it.

A huge chunk of male meat named Teddy had just entered the villa and the ladies had lost all dignity. They will take all risks for this senior financial consultant. And I really can’t blame them. He is the first real man we met here (sorry, Hugo). Liberty is immediately chosen to speed-date the right women Kaz, Rachel, Sharon and Faye, while the Naughty Trio is left to mark their realm with their respective boys.

Teddy flirts with all the women so badly that it’s really hard to know who he’s leaning on. All I know is that I get a little hot under the collar. When everyone returns, Liberty transforms into the ultimate wingwoman and hypes up interested girls to Teddy. Just to mention one thing: Liberty is one of the best castings this season. She’s the mother I’ve never had, the sister everyone wants, and the friend everyone (especially Kaz) deserves.

That night, Chloe/Toby (Chloby) and Liam/Millie (Lillie) decide to sleep on their daybeds for privacy (except for the 12 cameras that are always facing them). The next morning Chloe informs the Naughty Trio that soccer player Toby has a 12th man in his pants. I am sad that girls are divided into factions. I know Love Island is just one big version of high school in bikinis, but this year it feels like girls are split in a way that didn’t exist before, especially this year. Where are all the cries of girl code when you need them?

Kaz gets her revenge for the past week by breaking Teddy and Chloes’ conversation and seducing her for her life. I still don’t know who Teddy likes to talk to Faye, Sharon, and Rachel and say the right thing to each of them. The creators don’t want to start an all-out war yet, so find the answer quickly. There is a reunion tonight!

Common suspects for a reunion include Jake/Liberty, Liam/Millie, Toby/Chloe and Brad/Lucinda. Aaron chooses Kaz as a friendship couple because he doesn’t want to lead Sharon (don’t worry, I think breaking up with her is really firm), and Hugo chooses Sharon because he has learned from a past fillerist. This causes Teddy to choose between Faye and Rachel, and Teddy chooses Faye because of their naughty tension. Rachel has to go home, and she is sad because she can no longer see her beautiful walk.

Now that they are an official couple, Clovi seems to stick to their lips. Made, if not, separate, the British public will do! The next morning, Toby cuts the honeydew with Chloe’s initials because he’s a hopeless romantic. Toby, not even Melon, can’t save you from the bill that comes to this couple.

The Love Island Challenge has three main buckets: a Striptease, a Secret Revealed Challenge, and a Total Food Challenge, and we’ve finally reached our third and most hated type of challenge. Today, islanders are forced to transport their Sunday roast across platforms using only their mouth and chest. It was the toughest challenge so far, and I just saw Chloe and Toby make it! I know the tradition, but I don’t know why the show still takes on these disgusting challenges. Most dramatic is where we read mean tweets about the islanders, not the pesto sauce that vomited Aaron projectiles into Kaz’s mouth.

After everyone showered, Faye revealed that Teddy had once been hurt by accidentally sitting on a fence with thorns, but was afraid to open up to Teddy because she didn’t want to get hurt. Teddy reassures her by telling hell to let her know if he turns his head. And they check too hard for her foundation to leave the premises. On the other side of the villa, Liberty feels the same as Faye. She admits to Chloby that she has some feelings for Jake, but worries that she will be hurt. But she says she used to compare herself to girls every day, but she learned to love her character and that around Jake she can be who she is. ITV, a new mental health spokesperson is here. When is the Liberty Self-Confidence PSA?

They spit the most food out of each other’s mouths, so that night Liam and Millie spend the night in Hideaway. Millie dresses up as a sexy nurse and massages Liams’ back, pouring more lube on this poor poor bed. These two are growing on me. They might even threaten Liberty and Jakes places as a resident Bimbo couple!

The next morning, Sharon releases a life-changing manifesto. She could see herself interested in Hugo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Producers, issue code red and stop. all. Lock this villa where no one enters or leaves. This is a delicate ecosystem and we don’t want to break the balance. Wingwoman Kaz has promised to see what Hugos thinks, and you can pray that Hugo is smart enough to catch the bait.

The producers immediately ignore my cry and send Brad and Lucinda on a date. This is Brads’ first date, and they talk about how his head couldn’t be turned like the other three. Afterwards, Lucinda tells the girls that despite Brads’ chatty side, she’s feeling something. Did we all forget about Lucindas’ suspicions last week? Perhaps she is waiting for another man to come in and cling to her.

Hugo, despite being a literal teacher, doesn’t seem smart enough to get hints. Kaz approaches him and asks about Sharon and says the relationship is platonic. Hugo, I can’t do this anymore. I’m done with you now. Finally, one chance, one chance has been given! And you screwed it up. Find love with one of the many women on Instagram DM right now.

There is dumping tonight! The British public voted for the most compatible couple, and not for Clovi. Kaz is a top-notch contestant, so Kaz and Aaron are saved despite being a friendly couple like Jake/Liberty, Millie/Liam and Faye/Teddy. The bottom three couples, Sharon/Hugo, Chloe/Toby and Brad/Lucinda, are at risk of setbacks and the couple with the lowest votes will have to send one of their members home. Brad and Lucinda were voted the most mismatched, aren’t the producers really vicious geniuses? Are you fully aware of the results of these votes and send them on that date? The devil works hard, but Love Island works harder.

Brad immediately tells Lucinda that she should stay because he spent time at the villa. As Brad, Lucinda, and even Jake Brad leave after many tears, Fay pulls Theo in and says if Lucinda really came to the show in search of love, she should have gone with him. Yes, Fay! Give us the drama we need this season!

After the preparatory montage, Toby finally realized that the public thought his relationship was worse than the villa makeup room. Naturally, Chloe is angry because if he really likes her, he won’t care what other people think. Toby reconciles with Kaz, increasing his popularity and reclaiming an impending Tinder partnership, and after a brief fight, Chloby also reconciles. Until the next dumping for those two!

Lucinda was crying day and night, and Millie wipes her tears with the rest of the toilet paper. To encourage her, the producer decides when to do a boy-to-girl challenge, and the winner gets a new islander of the opposite sex. Finally, a reward worth fighting for! The girls completely smash the giant flip cups, but the boys conquer the game of tossing balloons at their engagement rings. In the outrageous reality TV challenge rankings, Love Island only stands behind Wipeout and would love to see Jake fight for his life on that huge red ball.

As their prize, the boys receive a 28-year-old hair stylist, AJ, whose false eyelashes appear to pop out of her face and flutter. She immediately targeted single boys Aaron and Hugo, and according to breaking news, she’s very happy to get to know Hugo. King, please don’t mess this up. The whole of England and certain parts of the United States are counting on you.

Lucinda has at least one business day to go, so she’s decided to give Brad enough to get her back on track. Liam informs her that Aaron likes her, and Lucinda immediately draws him in to chat. Upon confirming that Aaron is interested, Lucinda pretends to be ignorant despite multiple cameras confirming the opposite. Aaron likes that she’s a cool girl, cool girl if you want. Cool Girl is a hot topic. Cool Girl is a game. Cool Girl isn’t mad about fillers. She only smiles shyly and lovingly to win a prize of £50,000.

The next day, AJ tries to move Teddy, but AJ informs Teddy that he’s pretty happy with Faye. She basically left with Hugo. Hugo told Sharon that he sees her as a younger sister in one of the most awkward conversations ever. Hugo doesn’t cheat on anyone who cares on the terrace. AJ says he’d like to kiss him harder in today’s reckless challenge, but Hugo doesn’t catch the softball. Man, I was going 10 mph and I should have finished at first base. That’s all we can help you with.

The production team decides that the women have received sufficient punishment for losing the challenge and decides to release the man who had been imprisoned since yesterday. His name is Danny and his shaved head and tattoos give him a kind of skinhead feel. The great he has already proven his right! Love Island has already hurt black women a lot. Danny chooses Kaz and Sharon to date, both of whom talk about his ambitions to do something other than plumbing. The idea is to set up a luxury clothing company called Kramclo. Their logo is a question mark, which makes sense as it is questionable how long Danny will hold out this season.

AJ gets tired of Hugos’ antics and starts chasing Liam. She said he would kiss Millie if he wasn’t with him, and he laughs awkwardly before AJ immediately goesssips about what Millie had said. Liam seems pretty loyal to her, but if AJ picks Liam in tonight’s reunion and Millie kicks it all this could be messed up. Still, a good drama has finally come out this season!

Whenever Liam and Millie kiss, the editor plays an acoustic cover of a definitely strange song. One Whats Up and the other Mr. It was Brightside. Are they their favorite production couple? Then see you on Sunday!!

Everyone eats ice pops this week. These are some of the only foods I eat other than cheese toast.

What strange little wallets Sharon and Kaz brought out of the cottage when they were dating Danny? Sharons looked like a toolbox and she didn’t even bring it on a date! Is this a new stylish way to hold a mic pack?

These girls who need face powder for the second time this season, transfer someone’s foundation to a man’s face while doing their makeup. Can I get a bottle of setting spray?

Jake Loves To Fuck T-Pains Im Sprung

Number of runs of Olivia Rodrigo reference: 3 (2 songs, 1 mention where Hugo said he wanted to be happy and healthy in 5 years)

