Demand for electric vehicle lithium drives UK mining revival

As the global automotive sector accelerates production of electric vehicles, a British company hopes to mine and monetize the lithium needed to make the rechargeable batteries that power cars.

It has been five years since former investment banker Jeremy Wrathall launched Cornish Lithium, a Cornwall-based company in southwest England that recently hosted the G7 summit.

And while it could be four more years before commercial production of the metal begins, Wrathall is optimistic that his punt will pay dividends.

“In 2016, I started thinking about the electric vehicle revolution and what it might mean for metal demand,” he told AFP. “I started thinking about lithium.”

“My friend mentioned that lithium was being checked in Cornwall, and I was wondering if it was some kind of unrecognized thing in the UK.”

In fact, lithium was discovered in Cornwall in 1864, and the area is famous for its historic copper and tin mines dating back 4,000 years and ending at the turn of the century.

“Of course I would like to revive the mines in Cornwall, but this is a commercial project,” Wrathall insisted.

“It’s not my mission to drive me emotionally or romantically.”

– ‘Encouraging Results’ –

Cornish Lithium is in the testing phase to see if the metal can be produced commercially.

“The initial results are encouraging. We are very pleased,” said Wrathall. His company has revived the area’s picturesque villages and former mines off the beach.

The mining company wants to extract enough lithium from underground hot water to meet “a significant proportion” of UK demand while respecting the environment.

#Picture 1

They are considering capturing heat underground to generate clean electricity or geothermal energy that can be used to extract lithium.

Wrathall explained that Cornwall has benefited from using very clean water.

“It has a lot of lithium and little else,” he explained.

“When you find needles in a haystack, you want as little hay as possible, you want more needles, and that’s what we have.”

– A long journey –

The project was not easy, from obtaining drilling rights from landowners to finding technology to bring lithium-laden water to the surface.

And the company faces competition from British Lithium, which is trying to extract the metal from Cornwall’s granite.

UK lithium demand is expected to reach 75,000 tonnes by 2035, five years before the UK bans the sale of high-emission diesel and petrol vehicles.

#photo2

Lithium is mainly mined in Australia and South America, with China controlling the supply chain.

And while car manufacturers claim the environmental benefits of electric vehicles, most lithium extraction today relies on power from polluted fossil fuels.

In Europe, projects for cleaner metal extraction are underway in France and Germany.

“It’s very important that we get this technology, otherwise we don’t have a lithium supply in Europe,” Wrathall insisted.

It comes as auto giants Nissan and Renault recently announced plans for large-scale factories to produce electric batteries in the UK and France.

Meanwhile, the European Commission wants to halt sales of new gasoline and diesel cars by 2035, following a large-scale plan to tackle climate change unveiled last week.

“From a strategic point of view, Europe needs to find its own lithium supply,” said Alex Keynes of Brussels-based lobby group Transport & Environment.

“In the medium to long term, I think most materials, including lithium, should be obtained through efficient and clean recycling,” he told AFP.

