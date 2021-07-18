Rose Zhang adds US Girls Junior title to Women’s Am crown





Posted: July 17, 2021 / Updated: July 17, 2021

CHEVY CHASE, Md. (AP) Rose Zhang won the US Girls Junior on Saturday at Columbia Country Club, beating local favorite Bailey Davis 6 and 4 in the 36-hole final to become the eighth player to win both the US Womens Amateur junior and the US Womens Amateur. .

Zhang, 18, won the amateur event 11 months ago at the Woodmont Country Club, just eight miles from Rockville. She is the only one of the eight to win the amateur before the junior.

To be able to win in such a grueling week is truly amazing, said Zhang, the world’s highest ranked amateur. In USGA events, you really need your A game in terms of patience, courage, and the game of golf.

Zhang, the rising Stanford rookie from Irvine, Calif., Is the first qualifying medalist to win since Ariya Jutanugarn in 2011. After a 3 hour and 15 minute delay due to dangerous weather conditions, Zhang finished Davis with a 5-foot birdie putt on the 32nd par-4 after hitting the flag with his approach.

I am really proud of the commitment and work I have provided over the past year, said Zhang. I have gained more experience, both in the way I play and in how I behave. And after last year, it was a really special week to see people cheering us on.

Davis, 18, of White Plains, was trying to become the first black player to win a USGA women’s title.

This entire week has been amazing, Davis said. Based on the social media response, I think I hit a few girls this week. I will try to answer as many people as possible.

The three-time high school state champion in Maryland will be a freshman in Tennessee.

Zhang won places at the 2022 Women’s US Open at Pine Needles and the 2021 Augusta National Womens Amateur. Both finalists are exempt from the US Womens Amateur at Westchester Country Club next month.

