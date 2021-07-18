Telegraph’s main headlines of the day





Welcome to the Telegraph’s early morning news briefing. Here’s a compilation of the top news for Sunday. Sign up for our free front page newsletter to receive twice-daily briefings by email. 1. Children will only get the corona vaccine if they are vulnerable

The UK has rejected large-scale coronavirus vaccinations for all children and teenagers, and ministers are instead preparing to provide jabs to vulnerable people aged 12-15 and 18, The Telegraph may disclose.

The Joint Commission on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) is believed to have advised ministers not to distribute the vaccine to all children until further evidence of the risk is provided. Read the full article.

2. PMs may face self-isolation after Sajid Javid tests positive for Covid.

After Sajid Javid tests positive for COVID-19, the prime minister, prime minister and several high-ranking officials may go into self-isolation.

The health minister got a positive result from a lateral flow test he did after feeling a bit ill on Friday night. He is currently self-isolating at home with his family after getting positive results from a more accurate PCR test on Saturday. Read the full article.

3. Disclosure: The Independent Sage is run by a left-wing group, including anti-Brexit activists.

A group of “independent” scientists who regularly criticize the government for failing to introduce stronger Covid-19 restrictions, boasted that they were “proficient at creating chaos” last week, were accused of marching a conspiracy activist reporter It is run by an established organization. Theory on Brexit, The Telegraph May Reveal

Founded by Carole Cadwalladr, Citizens describes itself as the “founder and producer” of the Independent Sage, an academic committee that claims to “provide independent scientific advice.” Read the full article.

4. Sadiq Khan plots a London home-build craze to save Tube.

Sadiq Khan is launching a controversial homebuilding campaign to fill a gap in the Transport for Londons budget with a move that will help Minister Tory meet his new home goals.

The Mayor of London is building up to 46,350 new homes on land owned by the Metropolitan Transport Authority. Read full article.

5. GB News Drafts to Stop Grade Free Fall on Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage was drafted to save GB News as the new channel attempts to reverse plummeting viewership ratings.

The former Brexit Party leader runs a one-hour prime-time show at 7pm Monday through Thursday from next week. Read full article.

Get the latest news and up-to-date political information throughout the day in The Telegraph.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/07/18/sunday-morning-uk-news-briefing-todays-top-headlines-telegraph/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos