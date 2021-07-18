US government pushes social media giants Facebook to curb health misinformation about COVID vaccines; Trump and Libertarians argue this is de facto censorship | national





WASHINGTON The US government is lobbying Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms to ban content and restrict accounts that espouse health misinformation and anti-vaccine sentiments.

They are killing people, President Joe Biden said from the White House lawn on July 16 in reference to social media content opposed to COVID vaccines. Look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated. And they kill people.

Bidens’ comments are part of a new, intensified effort by the U.S. government to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates by tackling health misinformation and anti-vaccine advocates on social media.

The government’s push is also raising concerns among libertarians and former President Donald Trump that the administration is using Facebook, Twitter and YouTube as de facto censors.

The Biden administration maintains that its social media campaign is aimed at saving lives with concerns from public health officials about the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Misinformation poses an imminent and insidious threat to the health of our country, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said during an address to reporters at the White House. We must fight against disinformation as a nation. Lives depend on it.

Murthy is also calling for new training in health education for schoolchildren as well as for journalists. Murthy also wants social media companies to step up their control over content and step up enforcement of platform rules.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the U.S. government had reported problematic Facebook posts that spread disinformation and called for a social media crackdown on a group of vaccine skeptics and opponents.

There are around 12 people who produce 65% anti-vaccine misinformation on social media platforms. All of them remain active on Facebook, although some are even banned on other platforms, including those of Facebook owned by Facebook, Psaki said.

The White House push reflects a report by the progressive Center for Countering Digital Hate identifying the 12 most influential voices skeptical of vaccines. This list includes Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Joseph Mercola and Kelly Brogan.

Facebook rebuffed Bidens’ comments saying he was helping promote and educate about COVID vaccines.

We will not be distracted by accusations that are not supported by the facts, Facebook spokesman Kevin McAlister said in a statement. The point is, over 2 billion people have viewed authoritative information about COVID-19 and vaccines on Facebook, which is more than any other place on the internet.

Google-owned Twitter, Facebook and YouTube have restricted and banned Conservative, pro-Trump, QAnon, and anti-vaccine voices and accounts, especially since the January 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump has been banned from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. He pursues social media. Part of Trump’s legal push is that the U.S. government is using private social media companies to censor content and speech.

Tech companies are making government offers in collusion to censor unapproved ideas. This coercion and coordination is unconstitutional. The Supreme Court ruled that Congress cannot use private actors to do what the Constitution prohibits it from doing on its own, Trump said in an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal. Indeed, Big Tech has been illegally designated as the censorship arm of the US government.

Libertarians are also concerned about the stifling of speech and dissent on social media during the pandemic, the 2020 elections and after the January 6 riot. They are also concerned about social media giants bidding the government for censorship.

The federal government should not dictate what is disinformation and what is prohibited in public discourse. We are human beings who have the right to communicate with others and evaluate information without government interference. Freedom of speech is an essential part of a free society, said U.S. Representative Justin Amash, R-Mich. Americans deserve to know how well the federal government is working with social media companies. Is there a counterpart? The First Amendment exists to prevent the government from controlling what Americans hear. Free societies fight disinformation with information, not bans.

There is hesitation and opposition to vaccination ranging from African Americans and Hispanics with historic distrust of government health pressures to Trump supporters with more contemporary concerns.

The Maryland Department of Health reported on Saturday that 57.8% of the state’s population had been fully immunized. The United States Centers for Disease Control reports that 161 million Americans are fully immunized. This translates to 48.5% of the total US population and 59.4 of the adult population.

The government’s social media push comes as public health officials voice concerns about the Delta variant of COVID-19. They fear this could lead to an increase in hospitalizations for COVID. Some jurisdictions, including Los Angeles County, are seeking to reimpose mask rules.

There have been more than 606,500 deaths attributed to COVID in the United States, according to the CDC. The US government is concerned about the Delta variant and a potential increase in cases among the unvaccinated.

There are currently 134 hospitalizations in Maryland attributed to COVID, according to the state health agency on July 17. That’s 14 patients up from Friday, but down from the more than 1,900 COVID hospitalizations statewide in January, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

The COVID test positivity rate is 1.21% (well below the 5% threshold set by health agencies) and there have been 9,563 deaths attributed to the virus during the pandemic statewide.

Locally, the Talbot County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID on Friday, July 16. There are five active cases in the county with a low positivity rate of 0.99% for COVID testing.

