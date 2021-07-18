Fed’s Kashkari Says Many US Sectors Are Having Difficulty Adjusting To Reopening | The powerful 790 KFGO





(Reuters) Minneapolis Federal Reserve Chairman Neel Kashkari said many U.S. economic sectors were facing rapid price hikes and struggling to adjust to the reopening after the shutdown.

Basically what’s happening is that the US economy suffered a very sharp shutdown a year ago, Kashkari told NPR in an interview posted on Saturday at https://n.pr/36Hn8fk.

And now it’s going through a reopening, and you see many sectors of the economy struggling to make that adjustment.

Kashkari said he agreed with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that the economy will return to a more normal pricing environment once it adjusts to the reopening.

I do not yet see any evidence that would have supported high inflation beyond this reopening period, be it six months or a year or 18 months. I’m not sure, Kashkari said.

Kashkari said at the end of June that he expected the recent high inflation readings to be temporary and Americans to return to the workforce in large numbers in the fall.

Earlier this week, Powell pledged strong support to complete the United States’ economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, but faced acute questions during a hearing of Republican lawmakers concerned about recent spikes in ‘inflation.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Chang)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kfgo.com/2021/07/17/feds-kashkari-says-many-u-s-sectors-struggling-to-adjust-to-reopening/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

