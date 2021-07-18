Concacaf Gold Cup 2021: United States vs Canada





CHICAGO (July 17, 2021) With a 6-1 against Martinique securing their place in the knockout stage, the United States Men’s National Team will face their northern neighbors, Canada, on Thursday, July 15 in Kansas City, Kansas. The United States and Canada each won their first two Group B games and both clinched a berth in the quarter-finals. Canada are one goal ahead of the number of goals scored before the game, which means the United States will need a win to finish first in the group.

Coverage of Childrens Mercy Park begins at 5 p.m. ET on FOX, Univision and TUDN, with kicks off at 5:15 p.m. ET. Fans can follow USMNT during the tournament on Twitter (@USMNT), Instagram (@USMNT), Facebook, and the official US Soccer app.

USMNT LINEUP FOR THE 2021 GOLD CUP BY POSITION (CLUB; CAPS / GOALS)

GOALS (3): 22-Brad Guzan (Atlanta United; 64/0), 18-Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 9/0), 1-Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 3/0)

DEFENDERS (8): 21-George Bello (Atlanta United; 2/0), 2-Reggie Cannon (Boavista / POR; 18/1), 20-Shaq Moore (Tenerife / ESP; 7/0), 4-Donovan Pines (DC United; 1/0), 12-Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 5/2), 16-James Sands (New York City FC; 2/0), 3-Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids; 4/1), 5-Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 16/2)

MIDFIELDER (6): 23-Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 33/2), 6-Gianluca Busio (Sporting Kansas City; 2/0), 17-Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 25/7), 10-Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 21/0), 19-Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers; 2/0), 14-Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 14/0)

BEFORE: (6): 7-Paul Arriola (DC United; 36/8), 11-Daryl Dike (Orlando City; 5/3), 8-Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen / FRA; 5/3), 13-Matthew Hoppe (Schalke / GER; 1/0), 15-Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids; 8/2), 9-Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew; 58/13)

USA GOLD CUP 2021 CALENDAR

Dated

Opponent

Location

Time (ET) / Result

TV Information

Sunday July 11

Haiti

Children’s Mercy Park; Kansas City, Kan.

V 1-0

FS1, Univision, TUDN

Thursday July 15th

Martinique

Children’s Mercy Park; Kansas City, Kan.

W 6-1

FS1, UniMs, TUDN

Sunday July 18

Canada

Children’s Mercy Park; Kansas City, Kan.

5:00 p.m.

FOX, Univision, TUDN

All right, DIGUE!

Daryl Dike, 21, became the second youngest USMNT player to score twice in a Gold Cup match, leading the charge with two goals while Miles Robinson, Gyasi Zardes and Nicholas Gioacchini each added on Thursday against Martinique.

The match featured five players making their first career debuts and two making their international debuts. After making their USMNT debut on the bench Sunday night against Haiti, Gianluca Busio, James Sands and Eryk Williamson each got their first starts. George Bello, who made his January debut, also made his first start, as did newcomer Matthew Hoppe, who played his game for the United States at any level. Donovan Pines went on to become the 47th different player to make his USMNT debut under Gregg Berhalter when he entered the second half.

HIGHLIGHTS: USMNT ADVANCE WITH A 6-1 VICTORY AGAINST MARTINIQUE

THE YOUTH MOVEMENT CONTINUES

With an average of 23 years and 84 days, the starting XI against Martinique was the youngest the USMNT has fielded in a competitive match dating back to 1989.

Opponent

Dated

Competition

Age specified

Martinique

July 15, 2021

Gold Cup

23 years, 84 days

Panama

October 10, 2005

WCQ

23 years, 190 days

Honduras

June 3, 2021

League of Nations

23 years, 214 days

Costa Rica

April 16, 1989

WCQ

23 years, 216 days

Costa Rica

April 30, 1989

WCQ

23 years, 266 days

CRUISE IN CANADA

The Canadians fired on all cylinders, heading for a 4-1 back-to-back winning streak for pole position. They kicked off their group match with a 4-1 Gold Cup opener over Martinique on Sunday. After Mark-Anthony Kayes’ back pass attempt was intercepted by Sébastien Cretinoir who gave the Caribbean a 10th-minute lead over Emmanuel Rivière’s goal, Les Rouges rebounded with four unanswered goals. Cyle Larin, Jonathan Osorio, Stephen Eustquio and Theo Theo Corbeanu have done the damage.

In their Thursday night win, Larin recorded a brace after Eustquio put his name on the scoresheet, while Junior Hoilett closed the scoring.

