UK prime minister self-isolating when not working after Covid case





London (AFP)

Downing Street said on Sunday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson “will only perform essential government duties” for a week after being designated as a close contact of a person infected with the coronavirus.

Both Prime Minister Johnson and Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak have been nominated but are participating in a government pilot program that will allow them to continue working, the spokeswoman said.

The development came as the Johnson administration was preparing to lift most epidemic restrictions in the UK on Monday. Pilots must mandate daily testing of their participants and self-isolate outside of work.

Health Minister Sajid Zabid confirmed on Saturday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in self-isolation for 10 days.

A Downinga spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister and the Prime Minister have been confirmed to have had contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 from the National Health Service (NHS) Test and Trace.

“They will participate in a daily contact test pilot so they can continue to work on Downing Street.

“They will only perform essential government duties during this period.”

According to the Sunday Times, Zavid had a “long” meeting with Johnson on Friday. The prime minister almost died of the corona virus last year.

“I don’t know how half of the cabinet won’t be isolated until this weekend,” Zavid also appeared with ministers in Parliament last week, a government source told the Telegraph newspaper.

Javid has been there since former Health Secretary Matt Hancock resigned at the end of June after revelations that he was violating coronavirus restrictions while having an affair with an aide.

Leading opposition Labor Party health spokeswoman Jonathan Ashworth accused the government of being double-standard after millions of students and workers were forced to stay at home under COVID-19 tracking rules.

The pilot’s exemption falls under “exclusive rules for Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak,” he told Sky News. And the public will see one rule for them and another for the rest of us.

-‘Pingdemic’-

Zavid said he had received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and that his symptoms were “very mild”. He said the public should also get tested if they feel the symptoms.

“If everyone does their part, it not only protects ourselves and those we love, it helps protect the NHS and preserve our way of life,” the Minister said.

But as coronavirus cases surge again, many scientists say the government is putting the NHS at risk with plans to repeal most legal epidemic requirements in the UK on Monday.

For the first time since January, the number of daily COVID-19 cases in the UK has crossed 50,000, and Javid warns that the number will double in the coming weeks.

But the government claims that now that two-thirds of the adult population is fully vaccinated, the risk can be managed and that Monday has been dubbed “Freedom Day” by many British media outlets.

Munira Wilson, health spokeswoman for the opposition LDP, said Zavid’s test results “show that no one is safe from this deadly virus.”

#Picture 1

“We are experimenting with people’s lives by easing all restrictions on the surge in patients,” she said, urging the government to reconsider its reckless plans for Monday.

According to the latest data, more than 530,000 people were ordered to self-isolate by government-run apps by 7 July due to the surge in infections sweeping the UK.

Some companies, such as automaker Nissan, are losing employees on a massive scale after being pinged by an app in a brewing crisis that British newspapers described as “pingdemic”.

The London Underground network was shut down on Saturday due to a staff shortage due to quarantine rules, and one line was completely shut down.

2021 AFP

