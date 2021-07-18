Hounds on Holiday: The UK’s Best Dog-Friendly Places | hotel





Mon Springs, Hampshire

The owners here are proud of their dog-friendly glamping experience in South Downs National Park. You can bring your dog for free and stay in one of the Mongolian yurts or shepherd’s huts overlooking a clear water lake ideal for fishing fans. There are dog bowls dotted around, handy after a thirsty walk, and close to dog-friendly pubs and beaches. 145, at meonsprings.com

Boutique Palm Bottis, Aberdeenshire

This trio of tin sits on a farm overlooking barley fields with surrounding rolling hills offering a variety of hiking options. After a long walk along the nearby beautiful Moray coastline, a wood-fired hot tub and pizza oven await at the base. 145 at canopyandstars.co.uk

By Wye, Hay-on-Wye, Herefordshire

Situated on 4 acres of woodland on the banks of the Wye River, this off-grid site is a true return to nature for your dog. Safari tents on stilts (some Tolkien, some Out of Africa) allow you to camp in a tree canopy, a convenient addition of a wood-burning stove and indoor shower. 130, at hostunusual.com

Koa Tree Camp, Bideford, Devon

Choose from a modern geodome or a rustic Scandinavian-style cabin with cozy beds and linens. This dog-friendly glamping spot is located in the lush suburb of Devon. There are also communal campfires and regular pizza nights. Geodomes 135 and Cabin 115, koatreecamp.com

West Wrexham, Kings Lynn, Norfolk

Give your puppy an excellent camping experience in one of these fairytale treehouses or woodland bell tents. You can sleep from 2:00 to 6:00, each room has a real bed and some have a wood stove. Camping facilities include cafes, showers, games and boat rides. 100, from hostunusual.com

Home and Hut Fairy Tale: Ceridigion’s Coastal Cottage The Chickenshed, Wye Valley, Monmouthshire

Surrounded by lush green fields and woodland, this is the wow of a modern home in an old chicken coop. Comfortable large furnishings and locally made beds made for a comfortable stay. Puppies can sleep by a log fire in the lounge and explore the two acres of space. Longer walks and the temptation of Tintern Abbey are nearby. 234, 8 glasses at thechickenshedatparkhouse.com

Springwell Cottage, Hexham, Northumberland

This 3 bedroom cottage is just steps from Hadrians Wall. Other important Roman ruins are a few minutes’ drive away, but vigorous hounds may prefer to walk. It’s a popular choice and fills up this summer, so plan ahead or go in the off-season. Slept 6 in 409 for 3 nights, nationaltrust.org.uk

Wydcombe Cottage, Bendtner, Isle of Wight

This former worker hut has two bedrooms, a garden and a wood stove. It can be difficult to tear yourself up to go to the coastal promenade and nearby St. Catherine Lighthouse, but the soul dog won’t allow it. 3 nights at 331, nationaltrust.org.uk

Coastal Cottage, Seredition

This fairy-tale stone cottage with thatched roof features a cozy attic and one acre of pretty gardens. Near the coastal path, there are plenty of opportunities for amazing walks day and night under the stars. 2-4, from 80, kiphideaways.com

Whitstable Beach House, Kent

This compact former artist cottage boasts a fireplace, iron bed and Aga. Sand and sea just beyond the front, perfect for long walks for hounds and oyster shacks. Sleeps from 200 to 2-4, kiphideaways.com

HotelsFit for the king: The Swan Hotel & Spa, Ulverston, Cumbria

This ever-popular family riverside hotel is close to Windermere. Dine with your dog at the bar and walk your dog on the pretty grounds before visiting the more ambitious country trail area. 120, at swanhotel.com

New House Country Hotel, Cardiff

Surrounded by forest trails and views of Cardiff Bay, this Georgian mansion has some rooms with direct garden access. Dine with your pets in the elegant Blue Lounge or on the outside terrace with the acclaimed hotel canine sausage. From 139 townandcountrycollective.co.uk

Abbey Hotel, Bath

Located in the city center with riverside promenade and Kennett and Avon Canals, the Abbey Hotel is the perfect place to trace the history of Baths Roman and Regency. Pets are welcome in the bar and lounge area, and dog-friendly rooms are equipped with dog beds and water bowls. 110, at abbeyhotelbath.co.uk

The Lygon Arms, Broadway, Worcestershire

This area of ​​great beauty has plenty of trails, and a recent collaboration with French brand Le Chameau means that both dog beds and porcelain bowls can be brought home at an affordable price. Le Chameau Dog Stays, from 80 pcs each, from 255 extra pcs per room, lygonarmshotel.co.uk

Victoria Inn, Holcomb, Norfolk

After leaving footprints in the vast sands of Holcomb Beach or sniffing the ground of Holcomb Hall, the ancestor of the Earl of Leicester, dogs can eat a bag of complimentary snacks while their owners dine at the dog-friendly restaurant. A dog bed is included. 150 from holkham.co.uk

Miter, Hampton Court, Surrey

This comfortable hotel is located on the River Thames. Dog-friendly rooms are located on the ground floor with easy access to the terrace. A dog bed and biscuits are provided, and a dog helper or walker can be arranged if you prefer your own time. mitrehamptoncourt.com at 195

Dunstein House, Edinburgh

Spread across two Victorian townhouses, this boutique hotel offers a special puppy package that includes an in-room bed, crockery, snacks and a glass of Poseco upon arrival. Dinner or drinks in the greenhouse. 179, at dunstane.com

The Tradock, North Yorkshire

Close to the market town of Settle, this hotel is ideal for a long walk in Dales and two large lawns on the hotel grounds. Dogs are welcome in all rooms and bars. 99 from thetraddock.co.uk

Milsomes Kesgrave Hall, Suffolk

Situated between Ipswich and Woodbridge, this massive country house hotel has 38 acres of lawns and woodland. Dog guests bring towels, bowls and sausages for breakfast. 135, at milsomhotels.com

Treehouse, London

My dog ​​Meg is the housekeeper. She always preferred staying at our postman’s barking street more than going anywhere else. So taking her and her mischievous 12-year-old to a hotel in central London was like taking two hostages while taking a break on a hot half-day. But as soon as they arrived, they relaxed. Treehouse is a kid-friendly and dog-friendly sanctuary with fun jungle details, great restaurants, and great views. Last month, we launched the Ulti-Mutt Staycation, which includes in-room food from Lilys Kitchen, a dog walking long enough for a quick trip to Liberty, and advice and help from the new Canine Concierge service. The 15th floor reception has a dog water bowl and the room has a dog bed with bowls and snacks. Meg, of course, lay down for 90 seconds before confirming that she was sleeping on my leg as usual. Dogs are not allowed at the fancy Madera Mexican restaurant, but she enjoyed spending time on the Nest, the hotel’s 16th-floor rooftop terrace. There, the waiter excited Meg with a pack of dried sausage snacks that I hadtily removed. The 16th floor is a long way from the emergency toilet situation. In fact, vacationing with your dog at a hotel this tall means you worry a lot about potential accidents, but Meg did a great job. In the morning I got up early in extreme fear and took her out across the fantastically quiet Fitzrovia to Regents Park where the real dog business of the day could begin. Double rooms from 170. For more information on Ulti-Mutt Staycation, please contact treehousehotels.com.

Pub Room, B&B and Inn Bring your walking boots: Glebe House is the perfect base to explore the Devon countryside/Photo: George ChesterThe Fullerton Arms, Ballintoy

The Giant’s Causeway, the dramatic setting for Game of Thrones, is just a 10-minute walk away. The recently refurbished rooms are very comfortable and the rates are locally sourced Irish cuisine. At 100, fullerton-arms.com

The Swan Inn, Rowberrow, Somerset

The atmospheric inn is within easy reach of Bristol. Explore the walking path through Mendips and return to the rustic bar serving local ales and wood-fired pizzas. Stayinapub.co.uk at 103

Glebe House, Colleton, Devon

This charming guest house, restaurant and small farm is an elegant English interpretation of groturismo, set in beautiful Devonshire countryside and just 3 miles from the sea. It has 5 bedrooms and the kitchen serves light dinners for guests. Additional perks include an outdoor heated pool and tennis courts. 220 at glebehousedevon.co.uk

Robin Hood Farm, Bakewell, Derbyshire

Located in the Peak District, this B&B offers ample opportunities for dog walks in the vicinity and beyond. The room leads directly to the garden and the resident spaniels can pass on their local knowledge to their fellow puppies. 105, at robinhoodfarm.co.uk

Stowe House, Yorkshire

With direct access to the Yorkshire Dales, it is an ideal place for a stroll along the Ure River or a long walk up the Penhill. Come back in the evening and enjoy cocktail hour at the bar. Breakfast is taken seriously. At 110, sawdays.co.uk

Mary Harriers, Godalming, Surrey

A charming pub dating back to the 16th century, it’s a human and dog paradise in the hills of frost. Choose from 6 dog-friendly garden rooms and 5 shepherd’s huts. Be polite and both derings and dogs can experience the llama trail. At 130, petpyjamas.com

