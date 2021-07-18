As the valuation rises with the pandemic, expert British engineers find the best spot.





In the spa town of Cotswolds is Spirax Sarco. British engineers create special pumps and tubes essential to the production of a COVID-19 vaccine, Heinz’s steam system to cook roasted beans, and electric thermal heaters to safely launch NASA’s space shuttle.

But despite a value close to £11 billion, the company’s profile rarely exceeds its clients.

“We are an FTSE 100 company, but we are not well known because we are doing business in a very specific niche,” said CEO Nick Anderson.

Spirax Sarco is one of a handful of sophisticated British engineers focused on the hidden corners of modern industry, whose value soared before and after the pandemic. Many manufacturers outperformed the more general and periodic London-listed manufacturers, such as IMI, Weir Group and Smiths Group. These manufacturers have been devalued since 2018 by the healthcare sector, which has been struggling to separate and sell.

Spirax Sarco’s stock is up 74% from pre-pandemic levels, even after more than tripled in the past five years.

Peers Halma, Spectris and Renishaw have followed a similar pattern and this trend extends beyond the UK. A group of specialized industries, including Swiss actuator manufacturer Belimo, Japanese sensor manufacturer Keyence, and Ohio-based laboratory equipment manufacturer Mettler-Toledo, has outperformed its broader conglomerate rivals.

Spirax Sarco’s factory in Cheltenham. The company is one of the few sophisticated British engineers focused on the hidden corners of modern industry. © Andrew Fox/FT

Bankers are now pointing to the unprecedented gap between these specialists and the more commoditized companies that continue to struggle to increase profits, in part due to margin pressures from intensifying competition in low-cost regions like China.

“The premium, which was 10-20% in the past, is more than 50% between the high-end workforce and the average employee in the industrial technology sector. We are talking about two very different worlds,” said one industrial banker.

One factor behind the attractiveness of niche UK groups to investors is that highly specialized products are used in industrial processes in some of the trendiest markets, such as pharmaceuticals and food and beverages. As customers view their products as necessities, they become less vulnerable to cost-cutting initiatives.

Berenberg analyst Anthony Plom said investors were looking for resilient high-tech engineers during the pandemic’s “service downturn”. “They’ve been treated like cash almost in the last 12 months because they won’t let you down,” he said.

Julian Fosh, a fund manager at Liontrust Asset Management, a large investor in the UK specialty manufacturer, said the company is adept at reinvesting its earnings and ensuring a high cash return on its invested capital. It is a measure of a company’s revenue generating efficiency.

“We buy and hold. It’s good to have a quality business and pay a better price,” said Fosh.

Other manufacturers were more exposed to the epidemic. For example, heat treatment supplier Bodycote’s operating profit almost disappeared last year due to high exposure to the automotive and aerospace sectors. Molten metal flow engineer Vesuvius was hit by a slowdown in steel production.

But there are growing concerns that successful professional companies will start to appear overvalued.

Equipment manufacturer Renishaw has not found a buyer even after a recent search, as its value has risen from £3 billion pre-pandemic to as high as £5 billion.

The average ratio between corporate value and expected earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was approximately 34 times for Spirax Sarco, Halma, Spectris, Renishaw and Rotork. A basket of 11 other London-listed engineers trades 20x, according to Bloomberg data.

Investors and analysts dismiss the notion of a bubble and argue that it justifies the professional engineer’s premium, given expectations for better profits from a rebound in industrial production this year.

Andrew Williams, CEO of Halma, an Amersham-based company that manages 45 health and safety businesses, said the group operates in “a market with long-term structural growth drivers.”

The group, valued at £10.4 billion, has doubled its revenues in five years and increased its dividend by more than 5% in 42 years by acquiring and expanding a small company, often privately held.

Investors and analysts dismiss the notion of a bubble and advocate for justifying the premium of professional engineers. © Andrew Fox/FT

“We have 20 years of thinking about acquisitions. . . The value we bring is to grow that business into a global company,” said Williams.

While some manufacturers like Spectris are challenging software, Investec analyst Scott Cagehin says groups like Spirax Sarco and Halma, which help customers reduce water and energy use, are also becoming more attractive to investors with “ESG roles” said. Exposure to oil and gas has put pressure on other companies such as actuator specialist Rotork.

However, the market looks set to get tougher last week as Beijing signaled that it plans to develop 10,000 “little giants” in its niche manufacturing sector, increasing pressure on a group of UK experts who make up most of its overseas revenue.

