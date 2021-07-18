UK, Long Covid’s Cause, Diagnosis and Treatment Study





British scientists will conduct an extensive research program into the cause, diagnosis and treatment of the long covid, a mysterious continuation of chronic symptoms that affects approximately 10-20% of people after being infected with coronavirus.

The National Institute for Health Research has allocated £19.6 million to 15 new projects coordinated by UK universities. They will study the underlying biochemistry of several organs and syndromes long-affected by Covid-19, including the brain, lungs and muscles.

As infections surge due to more contagious strains and relaxed restrictions, doctors are increasingly concerned about the future health burden of the long-term coronavirus.

“This research package offers much-needed hope to people with long-term health problems post Covid-19, accelerates the development of new methods to diagnose and treat long-term Covid-19, as well as transform healthcare to provide the absolute best care. It will accelerate the way we build it,” said Nick Lemoine, long-time chair of the NIHR’s Covid funding committee.

He added that the “living experiences” of COVID-19 patients helped shape the overall research program and individual studies.

Led by Amitava Banerjee of University College London, the largest project within the program is £6.8 million to conduct the largest long-term Covid trial to date, recruiting more than 4,500 patients. you will receive

A UCL-led study will test the effectiveness of existing drugs to treat long-term Covid by measuring the effectiveness of a three-month treatment on outcomes such as symptoms, mental health, and return to work. It also evaluates the use of MRI scans to help diagnose potential organ damage and accelerates rehabilitation with an app that tracks symptoms.

“It is estimated that two million people in the UK have symptoms lasting more than 12 weeks after an initial Covid infection, which has far-reaching implications for patients, healthcare and the economy,” Banerjee said. “More than 80 long Covid clinics have been established across the UK, but we need to better understand, diagnose and treat this new disease.”

Another project based on UCL will investigate the effects of the syndrome on the brain. “Cognitive impairment, informally referred to as ‘brain fog’, is a major component of the long coronavirus that impairs people’s ability to perform daily activities and return to work,” said senior researcher Dennis Chan.

“If this study is successful, we will not only be able to better understand the effects of Covid on the brain, but will also provide NHS services with new tools to help people recover from cognitive impairment,” Chan added. I did.

At Oxford University, Fergus Gleeson is leading a project to examine lungs from long covids. His lab has already used a special imaging technique called “hyperpolarized xenon MRI” to detect signs of lung damage in patients with Covid-19 who are experiencing dyspnea that is otherwise undetectable.

Three other projects will investigate the immunology of long covid. For example, whether a patient can be treated and diagnosed with an autoimmune disease by detecting certain autoantibodies Another uses NHS data to determine whether Sars-Cov-2 vaccination prevents long-term Covid-19.

