The case of the Rep. American says drop in tourism is needed





A member of the United States House of Representatives urged Hawaii to take action to discourage tourism in the state when the pandemic is over.

United States Representative Ed Case, a member of the United States House Credit Committee, said on a live broadcast Friday that the COVID-19 pandemic could allow the state to end a “three-generation march towards the greatest possible volume of tourism”.

“What happened during COVID-19 was that a terrible pandemic gave us a glimpse of a Hawaii without tourism and we all loved it,” Case said. “And we are reluctant to return to a world where we have over 10 million tourists.”

Case suggested that counties take steps to limit or reduce travel to the state, such as cracking down on illegal vacation rentals, imposing non-residential user fees, or not allowing zoning of new hotels.

“Going back to the status quo before COVID-19, I don’t think this will translate into a strong tourism industry for us in the future,” Case said. “We are going to have the kind of open revolts against tourism that we have started to see.”

Case said the state could receive additional federal defense funding this year to offset the decline in tourism spending since the start of the pandemic.

The military presence in Hawaii is the state’s “second economic generator”, Case said, and had to take over to support the state’s economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To think of a Hawaii where tourism has declined without the support of the defense is to think of a lot more of a disaster than we’ve seen,” said Case.

For this reason, Case said the Appropriations Committee discussed this week a series of bills that would inject more funds into the state’s military enterprises, primarily in Pearl Harbor.

However, Case said other funding goals include education and health care for native Hawaiians, transportation infrastructure, and local businesses.

Meanwhile, Case has said he supports Governor David Ige’s cautious approach to reopening the state in light of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the Americas.

“I think the governor has, since the onset of COVID-19, put public health mandates first, and that’s different from many parts of this country, where some people have started to think they can beat COVID-19 without that kind of protections, ”Case said Friday. “And they turned out to be completely wrong.

“You cannot let go of your guard,” Case continued. “I don’t care if the rest of the country thinks we’re too protective. Frankly, I think the rest of the country let their guard down too soon. “

