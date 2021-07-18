British Grand Prix: race start times England, qualifiers, sprint results and how can I watch F1 on TV for free?





Max Verstappen wants to ruin Homecoming and will start from pole position after winning his first-ever F1 sprint qualifying race on Saturday.

And Hamilton’s poor start allowed Verstappen to jump to his title rival and the Red Bull driver comfortably led to the end of the dash.

Verstappen increased their championship lead to 33 points, 1.4 seconds ahead of Hamilton.

Mercedes’ Valterry Bottas finished third in his McLaren, beating Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and British driver Lando Norris.

Here’s all the info you need to tweak this weekend.

When is the 2021 British Grand Prix?

The British Grand Prix will be held on Sunday 18 July 2021 at Silverstone.

The race will be held at 3pm BST.

What time is the 2021 British Grand Prix?

The first practice session took place on Friday, July 16, 2021, with preliminary rounds starting at 6pm.

FP2 took place on Saturday, July 17th at 12pm and the sprint race started at 4:30pm BST.

How can I watch the 2021 British Grand Prix?

TV Channels: Matches are broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Channel F1 and are free on Channel 4.

Matches will start at 1:30 PM BST on Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4.

Live Streaming: Subscribers can stream the action live through the SkyGo website and app.

Who is on the pole?

Verstappen starts from pole position after winning the sprint qualifying race on Saturday.

Full Sprint Race Results

1 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 25 minutes 38.426 seconds

2 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP +1.430 seconds

3 Valtteri Bottas (fins) Mercedes GP +7.502

4 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari +11.278

5 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren +24.111

6 Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) McLaren +30,959

7 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine +43.527

8 Sebastian Vettel (German) Aston Martin +44.439

9 George Russell (England) Williams +46.652

10 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine +47.395

11 Carlos Signs Jr. (Spa) Ferrari +47.798

12 Pierre Gasley (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri +48.763

13 Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing +50.677

14 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin +52.179

15 Antonio Giovinazzi (Ita) Alfa Romeo Racing +53.225

16 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri +53.567

17 Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams +55.162

18 Mick Schumacher (German) Haas F1 +1: 08.213

19 Nikita Mazepin (Raf) Haas F1 +1:17.648

Unclassified: Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull

