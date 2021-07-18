Wales and Denmark are the only UK countries not on the travel ‘red list’





Wales is the only country in the UK that is not classified as a ‘red area’ for travel to Denmark.

As of 4pm on Saturday 17th July England, Scotland and Northern Ireland were added to the ‘Red Regions’ of the country but not Wales.

The UK is divided into the Orange Country, which consists of the Red Region and Wales, which belong to the ‘Orange Category’.

This means that those who have completed their immunizations and are traveling from Wales to Denmark will be admitted as long as they have a ‘reasonable purpose’ for entry.

There is also no need to be tested before or after travel and no quarantine required.

This exemption is based on a person who is a resident of Wales and not simply a person traveling in Wales.

However, if you are not vaccinated, you must be tested prior to travel and undergo a quarantine period upon arrival.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Wales would follow the UK government’s decision to exempt the double-jab from self-quarantine when traveling from amber list countries.

Mark Drakeford said the UK government’s decision to remove self-isolation requirements from amber list countries was “sorry” but has no choice but to be followed.

This comes as Wales announcing a major easing of the COVID-19 measures in Wales, which is due to move fully to warning level 1 from Saturday 17 July and the rest of the restrictions will end on 7 August.

However, it has been announced that double-jab residents entering the UK from France will still be required to self-isolate for 10 days.

