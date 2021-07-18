France has strict requirements for new vaccines, could this work for the United States?





Share on Pinterest Vaccinations have stalled in the United States despite the growing number of COVID-19 cases. Joe Raedle / Getty Images Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is now required to enter cafes, restaurants and other public spaces in France. Could this help the United States contain the ongoing pandemic? Passports for vaccines were used in the United States as early as the late 19th century. However, today passports for vaccines or similar credentials will likely remain voluntary.

From August, anyone in France entering a café, restaurant, shopping center or hospital, or taking a long-distance train, will have to present a special COVID-19 health pass, announced President Emmanuel Macron. July 12, 2021.

The increased restrictions in public spaces are aimed at containing the rapid spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant in the country.

The health pass officially known as the EU COVID Digital Certificate indicates whether a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19, received a recent negative test result, or has recovered from COVID-19.

Anyone over the age of 12 will also need to present the pass to visit a cinema, museum, theater, theme park or cultural center from July 21.

Within 48 hours of Macron’s announcement, more than 2.2 million vaccination appointments were made online, according to a tweet from Notre Monde in Datas Edouard Mathieu.

But many French citizens have taken to the streets to protest the new rules, saying they infringe on their freedoms and discriminate against the unvaccinated, according to Reuters.

To date, France has fully immunized nearly 40 percent of its population.

The United States is facing a similar wave of the Delta variant, with a similar vaccination rate. Is the country ready for Macron-style vaccine requirements?

Dr Bruce Y. Lee, professor of health policy and management at the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy, said vaccine passports in the United States are not a new concept.

There is a precedent for vaccine passports, in that if you want to go to school, you have to get the vaccine; if you want to travel to certain countries, you have to get the vaccine, he said. It’s not as if these discussions are completely out of the blue.

In fact, vaccine passports were used in the country as early as the late 19th century, Time reports.

Travelers entering the country had to prove that they were vaccinated against smallpox. It could be a vaccination certificate or a vaccination scar on the arm. They could also be allowed in if they had distinctive scars on their skin showing that they had survived smallpox.

Later, proof of smallpox vaccination was a requirement for many types of jobs, especially those in confined work environments such as factories, mines and other industrial workplaces.

Some social gatherings and clubs have asked people to show proof of vaccination before they can attend.

Public schools also demanded that students be vaccinated against smallpox, as they do today against measles, mumps and other infectious diseases.

Thanks to the smallpox vaccination program, the last natural outbreak of this disease in the United States occurred in 1949. The World Health Organization declared smallpox eradicated from the world in 1980.

Even with the Americas’ long history of requiring people to be vaccinated to enter certain public spaces, today there is still often politicized resistance to the idea.

There have already been political leaders [in the U.S.] insulting the possibility of vaccine passports, Lee said.

Richard M Carpiano, PhD, professor of public policy at the University of California at Riverside, said part of the opposition to vaccine passports stems from the fact that many Americans are not used to thinking about what is the better for the community versus the individual.

A lot of times [the discussion about mandates] turns around because I should be able to do whatever I want, but that’s really not the basis of our social contract in this country, which is: you are free to do whatever things you want, as long as they don’t. do not harm others, he said.

The Biden administration said in April that there would be no national passport for vaccines, leaving states, businesses and schools to decide how to handle vaccination requirements.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg later said the federal government would support local efforts.

If a business, a business, wants to take action to ensure the safety of its workers and passengers, I think from a government perspective we want to do everything we can to encourage that, he said. at KDFW FOX 4 in Dallas in June. . And that is certainly our point of view at the federal level.

As with many things related to the pandemic, this has led to a mix of responses from states.

Over the past year, we’ve seen 50 different types of policies unfold, Carpiano said, especially when it comes to vaccinations and public health.

This includes vaccination passport policies.

California, Hawaii, Louisiana, and New York have all developed vaccine certification applications. Colorado, Illinois and Oregon are considering similar systems.

Nineteen states have banned vaccine passports, with proposed bans in seven other states. Many of these states are ruled by Republicans.

The other states currently have no position on vaccine passports.

State bans on vaccine passports also vary from state to state, with some, like Arizona, with exceptions for medical professionals. Some bans are already the subject of legal proceedings.

In May, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill prohibiting businesses from requiring proof of vaccination.

In response, Norwegian Cruise Lines has sued the state, saying it cannot safely resume navigation without knowing whether its passengers and crew are vaccinated against COVID-19.

We could see [Norwegians position] as a staff and passenger safety issue, Carpiano said, but it also protects their bottom line.

They only need a bad cruise [with a COVID outbreak] harm their business and leave a mark on the industry itself, he added.

A majority of Floridians agree with the cruise industry. More than 76% said proof of vaccination should be mandatory on all cruises, or the decision should be made by individual cruise lines, according to a University of South Florida survey.

Many American colleges and universities have already decided that mandatory vaccination is the best way to protect their campuses. More than 500 students or staff are to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Some companies such as Morgan Stanley in New York have also made vaccination mandatory for workers returning to the office.

Additionally, many healthcare systems are likely to implement their own vaccine requirements, especially after Houston Methodist in Texas survived a legal challenge to its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its employees.

However, even in states that have developed vaccine passport applications, the programs are largely voluntary. This means that companies decide whether or not to require proof of vaccination.

Carpiano said it’s not necessarily a bad thing.

The private sector does have a role to play in vaccine passports, he said. We might not think about what Macron is doing, but we were already seeing signs of it on a small scale.

For example, Bruce Springsteen and the Foo Fighters have both recently demanded that spectators be vaccinated.

Yet without a state or national vaccine passport requirement, restaurants, bars, cafes and other small places that choose to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test must face the social media backlash of the unvaccinated. .

If the pandemic in the United States wears off, discussions about vaccine passports could end with it.

But the pandemic shows no signs of abating anytime soon, especially with the increase in cases of the Delta variant.

There are a lot of people who act like the pandemic is over, Lee said. But the pandemic is far from over. The question is: how long will this continue? Because we weren’t really doing enough to stop it.

Cases are increasing in all states and Washington, DC, with 38 states showing an increase of at least 50% since last week, according to a CNN analysis. Hospitalizations are also on the increase, with young people now hospitalized with COVID-19.

The deployment of COVID-19 vaccines has also fallen sharply since the spring. Less than half of Americans are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

At the current rate of vaccination, the country will not reach 70% of vaccines before January 2022, according to a New York Times analysis, although no vaccine has yet received emergency use authorization for them. children under 12 years old.

Despite the vaccine rollout being blocked, those who are vaccinated are highly protected against severe COVID-19.

This has led to what CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky calls an unvaccinated pandemic. Recent data shows that almost all hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19 are among the unvaccinated.

Unless vaccination in the United States picks up speed, other measures will be needed to contain the pandemic.

France’s vaccine passport rules aim to help control cases of COVID-19 by limiting indoor public places to people at low risk of severe COVID-19 or transmission of the virus.

The CDC’s guidelines on what fully immunized people can do safely in public spaces had the same intent, but they were voluntary and only work if people follow them.

One of the CDC’s recommendations was that unvaccinated people should continue to wear face masks in indoor public spaces.

But Lee said if you visit certain indoor public spaces, the percentage of people wearing masks does not match vaccination rates in the community.

This suggests that there are people who do not wear face masks and do not practice social distancing, even if they are not vaccinated, he said.

With no public places limiting access to people vaccinated, cured of COVID-19 or recently tested negative, local governments are forced to resort to sweeping public health measures to contain the virus.

What saw [in the U.S.] right now, there are situations like los angeles county, where they come back and say, okay everyone has to wear face masks indoors, lee said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/france-has-new-vaccination-requirements-could-similar-programs-work-in-the-us The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos