



PARIS The European Union’s vaccination campaign is catching up with that of the United States.

EU officials have touted figures from Our World in Data showing that 55.6% of EU citizens have received at least one dose, compared to 55.4% in the United States. It was the first time that the EU’s figures exceeded those across the Atlantic.

Our World in Data says the United States still has a higher proportion of people who are fully vaccinated. The figures are 48% in the United States against 42% in the EU. Britain and some other countries are moving faster than either.

The EU initially took a more cautious approach to vaccines and got off to a slower start than the US

EU Markets Commissioner Thierry Breton noted that half of the vaccines manufactured in the bloc have been exported to more than 100 countries in total. But extreme global vaccine inequalities persist. Only a small fraction of vaccines reach the poorest populations in Africa and elsewhere.

A d

A d

ROME New daily cases of confirmed COVID-19 infections are increasing in Italy.

Health experts say it is clear that nationwide celebrations by Italian fans after European Championship football matches are a big factor.

Thousands of fans took to the streets of Rome on July 12 to applaud an open-top bus tour of the Italian national team, which won Euro 2020 by beating England the day before.

The number of new confirmed cases in the Lazio region which includes Rome more in the last three days. The region had the highest number of new daily cases on Saturday.

A pediatrician who advises the Italian government on anti-pandemic health measures told La Repubblica daily in an interview on Sunday that the gatherings and crowds favor the viral circulation.

A d

Dr Franco Locatelli said the average age of those infected in Italy is now 28.

LONDON British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will spend 10 days self-isolating after contact with a confirmed coronavirus case.

The announcement made by his office on Sunday overturns an earlier claim that, unlike most people, he would not be quarantined. Johnson met with Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Friday, who later tested positive for COVID-19. Contacts of positive cases usually need to self-isolate for 10 days.

Johnsons office initially said the Prime Minister would instead take a daily coronavirus test as part of a pilot project. And the same would apply to Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak who was also contacted. But Johnsons’ office later said after an uproar the pair would self-isolate and not participate in the test pilot.

LONDON Thousands of young people across England plan to dance the night away at Freedom Day parties starting Monday.

A d

Nightclubs across the country are reopening for the first time in 17 months as nearly all coronavirus rules are expected to be removed. Sparkling wine and full dance floors are to be expected. But no masks or evidence of a COVID-19 vaccine, a negative test or a recent recovery from the disease.

Businesses and ravers are jubilant. But many others are deeply concerned about the UK government’s decision to move forward with the end of social distancing at a time when cases of the virus are on the rapid rise again.

Many health experts fear the government is overconfident in rolling out its vaccine.

BARGNY, Senegal Health officials are warning that COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Senegal as millions in the West African country prepare for the Tabaski holiday.

New confirmed cases rose in weeks from dozens a day to a record 738 on Friday. And the health ministry says they then nearly doubled overnight to reach 1,366 on Saturday.

A d

President Macky Sall and his cabinet are limiting public gatherings and travel and urging the public to continue to wear masks and to frequently disinfect their hands.

Tabaski is celebrated on July 21 in Senegal and sees thousands of people come together in large family reunions to celebrate. Many health officials are worried. People flock to the markets and gather at auctions to buy sheep as the holidays approach.

KESRA, Tunisia Tunisian authorities have deployed military personnel to vaccinate isolated populations as coronavirus infections escalate and hospitals struggle to cope.

The North African country is facing its worst coronavirus virus of the pandemic. The infections have forced some areas to lock down and have prompted donations of vaccines or medical aid from China, France, the United Arab Emirates and other countries.

The Tunisian government has decided to deploy armed forces to vaccinate people in areas with the worst infection rates and in areas with particularly low vaccination rates.

A d

Tunisia currently has one of the highest daily per capita infection rates in the world and has reported the highest number of pandemic deaths per capita in Africa.

PARIS World health experts say they expect vaccine distribution to be uneven between rich and poor countries.

But no one thought it would get to this point. Less than 1% of the world’s poorest citizens received a dose.

And experts say it could be 2023 until vaccines are widely available everywhere. This is fueling more infections and variants that could prolong the pandemic.

The African Union vaccine procurement envoy compared the inequity of distribution to a famine in which the richest guys grab the baker.

Lawyers for HONOLULU in Hawaii say the pandemic has underscored the importance of collecting and reporting racial data.

Honolulu City Councilor Esther Kiaina said the pandemic’s toll on non-Hawaiian Pacific Islanders inspired her to present a resolution urging Hawaii government agencies to collect data more specific on the Pacific Islanders.

A d

Kiaina worked at the federal level to separate native Hawaiian data from Asian data in the 1990s. This was prompted by concerns that Native Hawaiian students were seen as over-represented in colleges when counted as Asians.

But all other Pacific Islanders have remained in one category since then.

HANOI, Vietnam The Vietnamese government has put the entire southern region in a two-week lockdown starting at midnight.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 topped 3,000 for the third day in a row. The lockdown order includes the Mekong Delta and the metropolis of Ho Chi Minh City. There are more than 35 million people in the financial and economic center of the country. This is almost a third of the Vietnamese population.

Officials say they must act as the number of infections has reached nearly 50,000 since the outbreak re-emerged in late April after several months without any recorded cases. Ho Chi Minh City is the epicenter of the wave.

