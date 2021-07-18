The Census Bureau’s very first color director was James F. HolmesExBulletin





James F. Holmes, the very first person of color to oversee the workforce count in the United States, stands in his office at the former Census Bureau headquarters in Suitland, Md., In 1998, when Holmes was director acting for about nine months. Juana Arias / The Washington Post via Getty Images .

. Juana Arias / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Juana Arias / The Washington Post via Getty Images

More than two decades before the Biden administration announced its historic choice as head of the US Census Bureau, James F. Holmes quietly paved the way for the federal government’s largest statistical agency.

President Biden’s candidate Robert Santos, who is a leading statistician and Latinx is set to become the first permanent color director of the office confirmed by the Senate. But Holmes, who is African-American and served as interim director in 1998, was the very first person of color to oversee the roster that forms the foundation of American democracy.

Holmes’ nearly nine-month stint during a key period of preparation for the 2000 census broke a long history of whites overseeing the ten-year tally used to determine political representation and guide federal funding.

For more than 230 years, more than three dozen white leaders have led the census, starting with Thomas Jefferson. The country’s first secretary of state was tasked with certifying the number of U.S. residents from the inaugural national count in 1790, when, according to the Constitution’s original instructions, a enslaved person was counted as “three-fifths” of a free person and some Native Americans were not counted at all.

The directors of the office, which became a permanent agency in 1902, were chosen by the president and confirmed by the Senate. And for almost a quarter of a century after Holmes’ temporary tenure as the agency’s acting head (which did not require congressional approval), not a single person of color held the top post. from the office.

“To say it’s long overdue is the understatement of the century,” says Holmes.

A surprise promotion to the post of interim director

Holmes’ brief stint as interim manager began with a surprise offer from Bill Daley, the Commerce Secretary overseeing the office during the administration of former President Bill Clinton.

“I couldn’t understand why the secretary of commerce wanted to talk to me about the census issues,” says Holmes, who headed the agency’s regional office in Atlanta in January 1998. “I was pretty far down the line. hierarchical. “

At the time, the office had just become headless, months before the dress rehearsal for the 2000 census began. Its former director Martha Riche, an economist, had resigned amid a growing political storm over an ultimately stalled plan to use statistical sampling to improve the accuracy of population counts for the redistribution of Congress seats and Electoral College votes among states.

“To be frank with you, we were very concerned at this point about the ability of the census to be effective because there were a lot of operational challenges,” Daley said. “What Mr. Holmes brought in was management and operational experience, and that’s the purpose of the census. Forget politics, and forget statistical sampling and all that.”

Holmes’ unusual promotion came after three decades of working for the office away from his headquarters just outside of Washington, DC He joined the agency as a survey statistician at its Detroit regional office in 1968, after growing up in a small isolated town. in Georgia and graduated from Albany State University, a historically black school.

“All of my formal education was done with black people. No one else. And when I entered the workforce there was some trepidation on my part, to be honest, whether I was or not. prepared, ”says Holmes. “It didn’t take me very long to realize that I was just as prepared, just as smart as my white counterparts. And when I came to that realization, I never looked back.”

Quietly Making History at the Census Bureau

Holmes says that when he was appointed temporary chief of the bureau in 1998, he did not immediately realize that the appointment was making history. Although it was covered in reports from The Associated Press, The New York Times, and The Washington Post, there was no mention of Holmes becoming the first person of color to lead the U.S. Census, a fact the release said. Commerce Department press release also failed.

For decades it has been relegated to anecdotes, little known outside the circles of seasoned office workers and longtime census watchers. This year, the “Notable Alumni” section of the office’s website began featuring a biography of Holmes. In a statement to NPR, the agency said Holmes’ biography was recently added “when we were researching who to highlight for Black History Month.” But the webpage makes no reference to the historical nature of Holmes’ tenure.

Yet Daley, the former Commerce Secretary who went on to be one of former President Barack Obama’s chiefs of staff, says that when he decided to promote Holmes to acting director he saw a opportunity to diversify the racial and ethnic composition of the office leadership.

“A large portion of the census workforce are African Americans, and so, I thought that would be a strong message to the workforce that it’s a new day,” said Daley.

Before the end of 1998, Holmes was finally replaced by a senior Senate director, Kenneth Prewitt, a white political scientist. Holmes says he wasn’t interested in running the office for the long haul and wanted to focus again on the responsibilities of a career public servant.

“I was not at all comfortable with the political side, especially after spending 30 years on the other side,” says Holmes, who retired from the office in 2005 as regional manager in Atlanta.

We can just have the numbers, or we can have the numbers with the faces and the stories behind them. And for me, the latter is the key.

Hope for a “reflection of their existence”

In the decades since Holmes’ brief tour as interim director, the lack of diversity at the top level of the agency has been a concern for some within the office.

“There was no reason to question that on one side of the table because that’s how it’s always been,” says Jeri Green, who has worked in the office for over two decades and was member of the Agency’s Affinity Group for African Americans. managers. “But from the perspective of people of color, I know that with every change of administration there are people who are waiting and hoping that they will see a reflection of their existence in America as a people.”

Green, who retired in 2017 as senior advisor for civic engagement, says increasing racial and ethnic diversity among office leaders could help the agency address long-standing challenges of overcoverage of the country’s white population and undercoverage of people of color for the census.

“It will never be perfect, but if there were people of color at the table who could better explain what is going on in these communities, these issues could be resolved,” Green adds.

Robert Santos (center), who is of Mexican descent and president of the American Statistical Association, would become the Census Bureau’s first permanent color director if confirmed by the Senate. Jacquelyn Martin / AP .

. Jacquelyn Martin / AP

Jacquelyn Martin / AP

Holmes says Santos who is appointed to lead the office until 2026 and has said he identifies as mixed race on census forms could bring not only in-depth qualifications as a statistician, but also life experiences that “Will add value and richness to the organization”.

“We can just have the numbers, or we can have the numbers with the faces and the stories behind them. And for me, the latter is the key,” Holmes said. “Otherwise, we always make decisions in a vacuum. And every time you make decisions in a vacuum, there are unintended consequences.”

“Born and raised in the barrios” of San Antonio

At his recent Senate confirmation hearing, Santos explained how his upbringing helped shape his “dual passion for statistics and helping people.”

“Born and raised in the neighborhoods of my hometown of San Antonio, I was fortunate to be with a Mexican-American family whose parents got civil servant jobs at Kelly Air Force Base,” Santos said, the current president of the American Statistical Association. legislators.

Julie Dowling, a professor of sociology and Latin American and Latin American studies at the University of Illinois who recently chaired one of the office’s committees of external advisers, says she is encouraged by the research and writings of Santos on how data on race and ethnicity is collected, especially on Latinos.

“One of the things that really excited me to see a Latin American representation in this office is because we are such a big part of the population now,” said Dowling, who is of Mexican descent. . “I think it’s really great to bring someone who has that kind of experience, both personally and professionally in their job, that they can talk about some of this diversity that we have within of the Latin American population. “

Dowling adds that Santos could also help restore public confidence after the controversy over the failure of former President Donald Trump’s administration on a citizenship issue, which was likely to discourage participation in the census for many. Latinos and Asian Americans.

“I think it could be very helpful in reversing the trend towards better relationships, which people will understand the Census Bureau not as it was used during the Trump administration,” Dowling said.

If approved to lead the office, Santos would join the predominantly male roster of directors confirmed by the Senate.

So far, only two women have taken on this role, both white.

NPR researcher Brin Winterbottom contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/07/18/1016672156/u-s-census-directors-were-all-white-until-james-f-holmes-stepped-in The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos