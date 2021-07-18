COVID-19: UK records 48,161 new cases and 25 coronavirus-related deaths | UK News





According to government data, the UK has recorded 48,161 new COVID cases and 25 more coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

That number compares to the 54,674 cases and 41 deaths announced on Saturday, with 31,772 infections and 26 deaths reported at this time last week.

The prime minister’s target has been advanced by one day as all adults in the UK are given the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, the government has announced.

67,217 took their first jab on Saturday, bringing the UK total to 46,295,853 (87.9% of the adult population).

And an additional 225,214 people received their second dose yesterday, meaning 35,970,849 are now fully vaccinated (68.3% of adults).

The latest data comes hours before most coronavirus lockdown restrictions were lifted in the UK on Monday, dubbed ‘Freedom Day’, including social distancing rules and social gathering restrictions.

And in the UK, the legal requirement to wear a mask in enclosed public places is being repealed.

However, the government is recommending that face coverings should still be worn in crowded places such as shops and public transport, and that bars and bars should only serve table service.

Self-isolation rules for contacts of people who have tested positive for coronavirus will not be relaxed until August 16.

People with double jab can then be tested at home without self-quarantine.

A scientist advising the minister came after warning that a new case in the UK could reach 200,000 a day before a third wave of the virus peaks.

Professor Neil Ferguson, who played a major role in the government’s decision to order the first lockdown in March 2020, said it was “unavoidable” for them to reach at least 100,000 per day.

He said it could still be a “significant burden” on the health care system if the number of cases continues to rise.

The minister also said the current spread of COVID-19 in the UK will not peak until “late August, maybe early September”.

Housing, Community and Local Government Minister Robert Jenrick told Sky News’ Trevor Phillips on Sunday that cases are still rising.

He revealed the current government plan, encouraging people to keep installing the NHS COVID app on their phones with contact tracing enabled.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson abandoned plans to evade quarantine after being contacted by the NHS Test and Trace following fierce political backlash.

Prime Minister and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak originally planned to undergo daily testing rather than self-isolation after meeting with Health Minister Sajid Javid, who tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

But in a dramatic turn, Downing Street said the two ministers would self-quarantine rather than participate in a daily contact test pilot.

