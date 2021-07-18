Retired US General: Afghanistan is disintegrating





“I’m afraid we are looking back and regret the decision to step down,” said Petraeus. “Unfortunately, we may regret it sooner than I originally thought when I said this right after the decision was announced.”

Petraeus, who retired from the military to become director of the CIA in 2011, added: “Beyond that, I think we will also look back and regret the hasty way we seem to be doing it.”

American, British and international forces invaded Afghanistan in late 2001 in response to the September 11 attacks and quickly overthrew the Taliban regime that had supported Osama bin Laden and provided him with refuge. Bin Laden fled to neighboring Pakistan and was assassinated there by US forces in 2011. The Taliban, however, never fully left and the war continued.

Zakaria suggested that Afghan forces were content to let the United States do much of the fighting against the Taliban. Petraeus rejected this notion.

“The Afghan national security forces fought and died in huge numbers. And they still are. The problem now is that they don’t know if someone will come to the rescue, and that injects great uncertainty. on the battlefield, “he said.

Zakaria also noted the reasons for America’s frustration with the war in Afghanistan, including the inability to access Taliban bases in Pakistan.

The retired general sympathized with the prospect, but said the withdrawal of US troops was not going to end the fighting there.

“No one wants to see the end of endless wars more than those who actually served in them, but we are not ending this war, we are ending US involvement in it,” he said. -he declares.

Petraeus also told Zakaria: “What I see now, unfortunately, is the start of what is going to be a pretty brutal civil war.”

