



The UK Interior Department’s first large-scale deportation to Zimbabwe has been criticized as a messy operation that risks putting democratic activists into political persecution.

For decades, the Zimbabwean government refused to accept people forcibly repatriated from the UK. In other words, Zimbabweans who sought asylum in England were left behind for decades to start families and have children.

That position has changed in recent years, and British and Zimbabwean officials met on 23 June to agree a deal on the return.

Many Zimbabweans who were immigrants detained for tickets on a charter flight scheduled for Wednesday said they had fled their homeland as a result of a human rights campaign against former South African leader Robert Mugabe.

The Guardian understands that the Ministry of Home Affairs is hoping to deport 50 Zimbabweans on Wednesday, but it is likely to deport a much smaller number of Zimbabweans due to multiple high court objections to the deportation. The supply of escorts to move people has also been halted after dozens of contractor Mitie’s employees were identified as being instructed to quarantine amid a surge in COVID cases.

The Zimbabwe flight is the first in a series of long-distance mass deportations that the Ministry of Home Affairs hopes to implement in the coming weeks, with flights also planned to Jamaica, Vietnam, Nigeria and Ghana.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said it had deported about 700 foreign criminals so far this year. As some travel restrictions ease, we hope to increase the number removed.

Several Zimbabwean inmates at the Colnbrook Immigration and Relocation Center near Heathrow said they were afraid of being forcibly repatriated. It is understood that persons with criminal convictions and persons exceeding the residence visa were selected for the flight.

A man convicted of fraud and driving offenses said he had been in the UK since 2005. The British government doesn’t care what will happen to me if I return home. I was very politically active with the government there. I am well known to the authorities for this and I will be really at risk when I return.

Bella Sankey, director of charity Detention Action, condemned the planned charter flight. She said: Priti Patels’ secret mass deportation program and this particular flight risk putting democratic activists into political persecution. Detention Action is supporting several people who have been kicked out of this messy work. All have been here for decades and many have multiple children.

Annie Viswanathan, Director of Bail for Immigrant Detainees, said: A customer who came to the UK feeling political persecution said he was afraid of his life if he was deported.

A spokesperson for Mitie said they were taking appropriate precautions against the spread of Covid. They said: The safety and well-being of our staff and individuals in custody is always our top priority and we are taking strong steps to ensure a safe environment for all. This includes detailed risk assessments and procedures developed in accordance with the latest government guidelines and the use of PPE such as face masks.

“We do not apologize for trying to protect the public by eliminating serious, violent and persistent foreign criminals,” a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Home Affairs said. We have eliminated more than 700 offenders this year, with total sentences over 1,500 years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/jul/18/uk-home-office-mass-deportation-flight-zimbabwe-plan-criticised-as-grubby

