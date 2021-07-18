Why the US Navy is in dire straits





A Navy flag scans the horizon from the wheelhouse of the destroyer USS John S. McCain. Photo: 2n Mass Communication Specialist / Associated Press

After a succession of presidents ignorant and indifferent to naval affairs, there is an emerging awareness around the world that the United States no longer possesses naval superiority and could lose a war at sea. This is no surprise. . It is the result of bureaucratic swelling and catastrophic reforms, brought about by decades of weak leadership and blatant mismanagement.

Senator Tom Cotton and his colleagues are sounding the alarm with a valuable new report on the surface navy (If War Comes, Will the US Navy Be Prepared? By Kate Bachelder Odell, op-ed, July 12). It also applies in different details to naval aviation and submariners. The sad reality is that the Navy does not now offer an attractive career for bright young men and women.

The fleet is half the size it was in the Reagan years, but the demands of regional commanders for navies are greater. Deployment time away from family is more than tolerable. Long deployments do not leave enough time for maintenance and few ships are combat ready. The training was cut. Paperwork is everywhere. The most recent audit found that every ship and squadron is required to provide 750 reports per year, most of which are of no value.

Naval service was until recently considered an elite vocation. Now many see it as another business. The bureaucracy abolished the officers’ and chiefs clubs, as well as the quarters for unmarried officers. With the exception of senior officers, no one wants to live on the base. Sailors go to work like any civilian and socialize as far away as possible from senior officers. Naval service when not deployed today is little different from working in the postal service.

Most pernicious is the zero tolerance policy, one mistake and you are eliminated. A DUI, an anonymous accusation, and a good mid-career professional leader can be ruined. As the report notes, none of the five-star naval leaders of WWII could have become admiral in today’s Awakened Navy.

For all of these frightening evils, the Navy will respond to leadership. But Carlos del Toro, the promising new Secretary of the Navy, will need solid support. President Biden must be sensitized quickly to the need to restore US naval supremacy.

John lehman

Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania

Mr. Lehman was Secretary of the Navy (1981-87).

The main culprit here is the Navys up or out promotion system implemented after WWII. The system is dominated by senior officers who pick the favorites and give them excessively high marks. Best of class has become a routine knowing how the game is played on the promotion boards. Officers rated simply very well are placed in the bottom half, are not promoted, and are forced out of service. If an officer makes a mistake, he is often eliminated and fired. Therefore, agents are encouraged to take a cautious approach and play with their supervisors.

The up-or-out system has produced several generations of lackluster naval rulers. A similar staffing system was instituted at the State Department for foreign service officers, resulting in spineless bureaucrats permeating the upper ranks. Put the blame for the lack of courageous and competent officers in its place: on personnel systems in which polishing a supervisor’s apple is the only way to get a promotion.

Guillaume Taylor

San Diego

