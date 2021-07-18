Requires legal review of UK welfare screening system for age | Benefits





An automated system that screens welfare recipients for signs of fraud or error has made a verdict based in part on the applicant’s age, triggering a review of whether the system is legitimate.

British technology company Xantura, which has provided risk-based verification to around 80 committees and has evaluated hundreds of thousands of claimants, said it had not previously provided its algorithms with information protected under anti-discrimination laws.

However, Chief Executive Officer Wajid Shafiq acknowledged that he was now placing weight on the age of the claimant, a characteristic protected under the Equality Act 2010. This means that treating someone less favorably on the basis of that characteristic is direct discrimination and may be illegal. .

Xantura spoke to the Guardian after civil liberty campaign group Big Brother Watch obtained a cache of documents under the Freedom of Information Act, which gives a glimpse into how the Xanturas system works.

Automatically refer more risky housing and council tax benefits claimants for stricter checks that may delay decisions. It also accelerates applications for low-risk applicants.

Xantura argues that the use of age helps reduce fraud and errors, helps speed up most applications, and does not violate equality laws, citing legal exceptions that financial service providers may explain age. But activists are calling for a closer scrutiny.

According to documents published on BBW, Xantura processed data on where people live, including gender and family status of neighbors.

Gender and race are protected traits, but Shafiq said she doesn’t use any other of the protected traits except for age. He said the information about neighbors and gender was only used to ensure that the system worked in a biased way after a decision was made.

He declined to verify what other personal information was entered into the algorithm, saying it could allow claimants to play the system, but said the information provided by claimants could be used to prevent fraud and errors.

When asked if the algorithm predicts that older or younger people are more likely to commit fraud or errors, he replied: [It is] It’s not that simple. Since it is a multivariate model, different combinations of risk factors must be present to generate a fraudulent or erroneous claim.

He previously said: Protected attributes are not used in the RBV model.

Xantura is one of several companies helping to automate the benefits system, but the operation of the welfare robot remains a secret. Claimants have not heard of growing concerns about their applications being subject to algorithmic decision-making and their impact.

According to a document published in BBW, Xantura said in her 2012 Confidentiality Model Overview that variables considered statistically significant include the types of regions in which people live, defined as broad categories that partially reflect ethnic makeup. The groups defined by the National Statistical Office at the time included ethnocentricity to describe areas where there were generally more non-whites, particularly mixed ethnicities or blacks, than the UK average.

The 2017 RBV User’s Guide published by Salford City Council, written by Xanturas Business Partner Northgate, lists the 66 specific data Xantura requested to calculate risk scores, including gender, age and disability.

Shafiq said the documentation was flawed and not all of these factors were used to determine the risk posed by the claimant.

The differences between the RBV system and the RBV model and the distinction should be made more clearly in that document. A communication error has occurred.

Some Xanturas local authority clients said in public documents that they do not believe the system affects equality because it does not use protected characteristics such as age, gender, race and disability. Xantura provides draft templates for applying RBV policies, including performance reporting and approval, to client committees.

In our experience, customers use our draft policies when developing their own policies, Shafiq said.

We have a duty to prevent fraud and error.” If local authorities decide that age should not be used in the modeling process, it can be eliminated.

Jake Hurfurt, Head of Research and Investigation at BBW, said: Dozens of committees have abandoned RBV policies without considering the real risks of discrimination posed by algorithms, and because bias and disparities are not monitored, what these algorithms can do? There are no clues as to the damage.

Salary claimant Andy Mitchell, who helps others apply, said: All groups that are typically targeted are again attacked by this algorithm by the poorest people in society, i.e. those who have no voice.

Robin Allen QC, a discrimination attorney who runs AI legal consulting, said: Age is not a good substitute for honesty and should generally not be used as such.

Shafiq defended the system as follows: It is entirely appropriate to use the age, and it is entirely appropriate to use the other fields as well. [a claimant] It can be used for fraud and error protection provided.

Northgate is part of Japanese tech giant NEC, and Xanturas products are integrated with revenue and benefit systems. NEC Software Solutions said: We are not involved in defining these criteria.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/jul/18/calls-for-legal-review-of-uk-welfare-screening-system-that-factors-in-age The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos