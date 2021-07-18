Pension funds should invest in UK biotechnology, says Syncona bosses.





Syncona is very UK focused. There are no restrictions on where to invest, but the UK has great science. No competition due to a lack of capital and experienced people means we can choose science, and being local is important because we have a lot of field experience. he says

We are not sitting here as passive investors waiting for the company to come to us. We go out into the scientific community, roll up our sleeves, find scholars, work with them, make plans, and start building businesses together.

Synkonas focuses on cell and gene therapy. Murphy believes the technology is at the cusp of a major medical revolution and will become routine in five to 15 years.

So far, Syncona has sold two of its founding companies. Nightstar, a provider of gene therapy for patients with rare forms of blindness, and Blue Earth, a molecular imaging company. The former is sold at 4.5x Synkonas’ initial investment and the latter at 10x, reflecting a combined profit of nearly 500 million.

The advantage of our structure is that, as balance sheet investors, the capital remains in our business and we are now reallocating those profits. Murphy says.

His dedication to biotechnology in the UK is probably why he was chosen as one of two life sciences leaders, GlaxoSmithKlines Dame Emma Walmsley, to advise on the government’s Build Back Better strategy.

He was also an advisor to the government’s Life Sciences Vision, published earlier this month. This vision set out to pump more money into the biotechnology sector through 200 million taxpayer aid grants and an additional 800 million from the Abu Dhabis Sovereign Wealth Fund.

The subject is close to my heart, he says. Taking a life sciences company off the bench and going all the way to becoming an approved product would cost $400-500 million ($289-362 million), which is capital intensive.

In the UK we have a very vibrant startup environment and do a great job with our founding companies. Historically, what we haven’t done is provide expansion capital so they can continue to grow, and I know the government is very focused on that.

