Beta urges UK to pass over France, but all strains could thrive after Monday | corona virus





Boris Johnson’s pendulum swing from Freedom Day to unlocking with extreme caution conveyed a change in government at this stage that believes that the easing of almost any restrictions carries significant risks. A move in France to ensure that fully vaccinated people continue to be quarantined because of the risk of beta mutations appears to be another sign of panic.

Delta, the dominant strain in the UK, is much more contagious than the Beta strain first identified in South Africa. But Beta’s danger has long been its ability to thwart vaccine shields, particularly the AstraZeneca jab. Beta was actually first recorded in the UK in December, ahead of Delta, but it was never successful. It was dominant in South Africa. The data also includes Runion and Mayotte, French territories where variants predominate, although they also account for 1 in 10 new infections in France.

Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines is leading the surge in COVID-19 infections across the UK. Scientists have long warned that fully unlocking with a partially immune population (only half of the UK is fully vaccinated) is the way to go for the emergence of new and dangerous variants. Unlocking not only allows for a sharp increase in delta cases and potentially more mutations, but could also accommodate the spread of vaccine-evading betas.

So far, betas have been relatively quiet in terms of infection in the UK due to their early seeded numbers or demographic features. According to government figures, there were 1,073 confirmed and possible cases (none in the week leading up to July 7). So, why is the beta suddenly blocking UK broadcasts again?

Vicious diplomatic confrontation with France on Saturday after the government decided to continue imposing 10-day quarantines on people who were fully vaccinated (due to the risk of a beta) after announcing that previously fully vaccinated Britons were returning from France. got caught up in Countries on the amber list will no longer need quarantine after July 19th.

The rule change for France isn’t exactly unreasonable from data from a small study earlier this year. Although scientists still expect Zap to protect against serious illness, the AstraZeneca vaccine is only about 10% effective at preventing mild and moderate illness caused by Beta. The government appears to be trying not to complicate the situation by allowing the spread of mutations that can cause disease in fully vaccinated people. , it could happen anyway, virologists say.

Stephen Griffin, a virologist at the University of Leeds, said it felt rather hypocritical to ask people to quarantine from our point of view. To quarantine people coming from France without following any proper action is a completely conflicting message.

Tearing cases in the UK while removing legal restrictions like wearing masks and social distancing could be a breeding ground for all kinds of mutant dynamics. Although beta is not as contagious as delta or alpha (the strain first discovered in Kent) when fully vaccinated people are mixed indoors, it could be beneficial to the spread of beta, Griffin cautioned, warning that this is only speculation at this time.

How people will behave as more restrictions are lifted, predicting the dynamics of different variants as a result of unlocking, or actually increasing transmission of new vaccine-resistant variants. But while the virus is rampant here, the argument that we should sanction fully vaccinated travelers returning from low-infection rates is elusive.

Scientists predict that the UK will record 100,000 cases a day this summer, and the higher the transmission, the more chance the virus will have to evolve. If anyone wants to do a natural experiment to generate vaccine-resistant variants, unlocking it on July 19 might be the way, says Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick. Sure, the beta is still intimidating, but the risk of unlocking it now is even steeper.

