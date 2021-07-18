United States: Firefighters continue to fight massive West Coast wildfires | Climate News





Tamarack California fire outbreak near Nevada state border results in partial freeway closure and evacuation orders

Firefighters continue to fight massive wildfires on the west coast of the United States, as California authorities closed part of a freeway and ordered evacuations near a blaze that remains completely uncontrolled.

In a statement released Sunday, the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest said the Tamarack fire near Markleeville, about 257 km (160 miles) west of Sacramento, near the California-Nevada border , had grown to 18,299 acres (7,405 hectares).

Thunderstorms are expected today in the afternoon that could cause erratic winds in the area of ​​the fire, the statement said.

He added that firefighters would continue to fight the blazes when they could do so safely and said 517 people had been affected by the blaze.

Update #TamarackFire for Sunday July 18: Fire estimated at 18,299 acres; 0% content; 517 people affected. Red flag warning from 11 a.m. today to 11 a.m. tomorrow. Storms T forecast this afternoon could cause irregular winds to the fire area. pic.twitter.com/VoRGC9Ou5P

Humboldt Toiyabe NF (@HumboldtToiyabe) July 18, 2021

Heat and drought conditions in the western United States have prompted several massive forest fires in recent weeks, with experts stressing that climate change is a major factor worsening extreme weather events.

Kelli Pennington and her family were camping near Markleeville on Friday so her husband could take part in an extreme bike ride in the area when told to leave. They had watched the smoke build up during the day, but were caught off guard by the rapid spread of the fires.

It happened so fast, Pennington told The Associated Press. We left our tents, hammock, and some food, but got most of our stuff, pushed our two kids into the car, and drove off.

Afternoon winds of 20 to 30 mph (32 to 48 kilometers per hour) fanned the flames as they chewed through dry wood and brush.

Meteorologists predicted extremely dangerous fire conditions until at least Monday in California and southern Oregon, where the largest wildfire in the United States continued to pass through dry forests.

The Bootleg Fire, the largest of dozens of active fires in the United States, had spread to exceed the size of New York City, officials said on Saturday, adding that dry and windy weather is expected. further fuel the flames.

The flames spread overnight from 274,000 acres (110,884 hectares) to 290,000 acres (117,359 hectares) three times the size of metropolitan Detroit, officials said. Some 2,000 people had to evacuate, others will follow on Sunday.

The Tamarack Fire burns behind a greenhouse in the community of Markleeville in Alpine County, Calif., July 17 [Noah Berger/AP Photo]

This fire is large and is moving so quickly that it is progressing four to five miles each day, Incident Commander Joe Hassel said. One of the many challenges our firefighters face every day is working in a new country which can present new dangers at any time.

The National Weather Service warned Sunday of possible thunderstorms stretching from the California coast to northern Montana and that new lightning flashes are likely due to extremely dry fuels in the western United States.

The hot, dry weather has also sparked dozens of wildfires across Canada in recent weeks, as an extreme heat wave is believed to have contributed to hundreds of deaths in the province of British Columbia last month.

Dozens of fires were burning across northern Ontario on Sunday, according to a provincial forest fire tracker. Some indigenous communities in the area were forced to evacuate last week due to the fires.

