Soros and Gates Repurchase UK Diagnostic Technology Group





Philanthropists George Soros and Bill Gates are part of a consortium that is acquiring UK test technology developers who plan to turn it into a social enterprise that can quickly and inexpensively diagnose tropical diseases in low-income countries.

The group, led by the Soros Economic Development Fund, will invest at least £30 million in Mologic, the developer of lateral flow tests, including those used in Covid-19.

In an unusual deal, Mologic, a for-profit company based in Bedford, southeast England, has been acquired in order to focus on low-cost manufacturing of diagnostics for tropical diseases such as dengue and river blindness.

Mologic was originally co-founded by Professor Paul Davis, one of the creators of the ClearBlue pregnancy test, and his son Mark. Renamed to “Global Access Health”.

Mologic’s CEO Mark Davis said it’s time for people to think of Africa first, rather than leaving it as “breadcrumbs”.

“The only way to do more is to get away from seeing unbridled profits,” he said.

He said rapid antigen testing is “a fantastic piece of a very simple technique in which all intellect is hidden.” Accuracy ratios have improved significantly and can eventually approach the accuracy of molecular tests, he adds.

Together with SEDF, the investment arm of the Open Society Foundation in Soros, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is currently supporting the acquisition of UK companies whose owners include Foresight Group LLP and Calculus Capital. Other philanthropists are also involved.

SEDF’s CEO Sean Hinton said the new company will work to address “classic market failures” that have failed to make testing widely available in low-income countries. Instead, he added that the focus has been on physician-led models in developed countries, which cannot be easily replicated globally.

Hinton described this as a “perpetual buy,” stating that the Mologic deal was the first deal the foundation used this model for. “We eliminated venture capital and eliminated the need for equity returns, but will continue to operate as a business,” he said.

Mologic worked with a Senegalese lab to test a 10-minute COVID-19 diagnosis, eventually targeting $1. As part of this acquisition, sister company Global Access Diagnostics has received millions of pounds in funding from the UK to expand its manufacturing of Covid-19 lateral flow tests.

The company’s Covid-19 tests are CE certified, so they can be deployed by experts in Europe, but have not yet been adopted by Public Health England or approved in the United States.

Covid-19 has shown how lateral flow diagnostics far outperform pregnancy tests as an inexpensive way to track infectious disease.

Dan Wattendorf, director of innovative technology solutions at the Gates Foundation, said the pandemic was “an obvious call” to the importance of access to diagnostics. He said that if Mologic’s social enterprise model succeeds, it could be used in other fields as well.

“The lack of community access to affordable and effective diagnosis of COVID-19 (or other high-risk disease) makes the disease undetectable and resources directly unavailable to break the chain of transmission,” he said.

