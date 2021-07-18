



Aiming to lift the country out of poverty, the consultation will look at trade rules to stimulate business both abroad and in the UK.

The UK government says the Developing Countries Trade System (DCTS) is a major opportunity and will help to grow free and fair trade with developing countries.

International Trade Minister Liz Truss said, “Trade has done more than any single policy in history to fundamentally empower people and relieve millions of the poor around the world.

International Trade Minister Liz Truss today announced the trade plan.

The UK now has tremendous opportunities to do things differently by taking a more liberal and pro-trade approach that leads to growth and opportunity as an independent trading nation.

Countries like Bangladesh and Vietnam have demonstrated the potential to trade with a better standard of living, and our new developing country trade system will help other countries do the same.

The proposed plan currently covers 70 eligible countries and includes improvements such as reduced tariffs and streamlined rules of origin for countries exporting to the UK.

Officials also believe countries will be able to diversify their exports and grow their economy, giving UK households and businesses lower prices and more options.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said: Reducing tariffs on poor countries will allow them to trade for true independence and we are proud to lead the world in providing that opportunity.

The UK currently has a similar scheme carried over from the EU, but we believe these changes could lead to lower tariffs on imports from low- and lower-middle-income countries.

It could mean lowering tariffs on products, including rice from Pakistan and tamers from Nigeria, for example.

This applies to 47 countries in the Least Developed Countries Framework (LDCF) and an additional 23 countries classified by the World Bank as low-income and lower-middle-income countries.

Other low- and lower-middle-income countries are not included in the scheme as they benefit from the preferential conditions provided by the free trade agreement with the UK.

The UK government has also studied programs in Canada, the US, Japan and the EU, helping to structure an eight-week consultation.

The promise to boost trade with developing countries comes days after the UK government has decided to halt foreign aid.

The House of Representatives voted 333-298, a 35-majority majority, to cut aid funds from 0.7% of gross national income (GNI) to 0.5% this year.

The post-Brexit talks come a month after the British government was charged with shutting down Scotland’s agricultural industry after signing a new trade deal with Australia.

Boris Johnson said the deal marked Britain’s best in the world, eliminating all tariffs on British goods and representing the first major trade deal negotiated since the UK left the EU.

The deal means British products like scotch whiskey, cars and biscuits will be cheaper to Australia and trade relations will improve from last year’s value of $13.9 billion.

Opposition parties, however, have questioned the lack of protection for farmers and tenant farmers north of the border, claiming that Scotland was covered up and not consulted.

