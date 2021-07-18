7 Beaches to Visit in England Instead of Cornwall This Summer





As summer approaches its peak in England, many are craving the essentials of a British seaside getaway filled with beach huts and ice lollies.

But with domestic travel becoming more popular than ever before, it’s important to look a little further ahead when choosing a beach-based destination.

Luckily, the British Isles are home to over 31,000 kilometers of coastline, so you’re sure to find something you’re looking for.

7. Philly, North Yorkshire

One of Yorkshire’s top secrets, Filey is the perfect getaway for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.

Quiet than most beach resorts, Filey offers visitors the much-needed peace with its long beaches and rock pools that can hide fossils and exotic sea creatures.

6. Duddle Door, Dorset

One of the UK’s most photographed beaches, Durdle Door is by no means a hidden gem.

Its popularity is well worth its beauty and location.

Located along the Jurassic Coast, avid hikers will enjoy picturesque views along the path between Durdle Door and nearby Lulworth Cove, another Dorset wonder.

5. Brian Beach, Burnham-on-Sea

Boasting one of the longest sand beaches in Europe, Brean Beach is the perfect destination for sports lovers.

Offering a variety of beach activities including jet skiing, kitesurfing and sailing, and less than 2 miles from Weston-Super-Mare, this beach is perfect for a fun day out.

4. Botany Bay, Broadstairs

With white chalk cliffs and golden sand sitting on impressive rock formations, Botany Bay feels like a quintessential British seaside getaway.

With excellent water quality and abundant rock pools, this relatively unknown seaside resort awaits exploration.

3. Tenby North Beach, North Wales

Competing with iconic Welsh sites like Mevagissey and Polperro, Tenby attracts visitors with its sparkling blue waters and charming promenades stretching along the coast.

Most of the summer there are pedestrian streets and open-air restaurants, allowing visitors to dine in the Welsh sunshine.

2. Shetland’s St. Ninian Island

Accessible from the mainland via a sandy causeway, this postcard-perfect destination is unlike any other beach destination in the UK.

With its beautiful cliff vistas and the remains of the ancient chapel of St. Ninian, where a mysterious treasury was once hidden, the island takes 2.5 hours to walk.

1. Merseyside, Formby Beach

A favorite among several team members at Euronews Travel, Formby is just north of Liverpool and has it all.

To access the golden sands, you must first cross the fairly majestic dunes that surround the beach.

Unless you’re there at high tide, it usually takes a long time to reach the water, so it’s perfect for runners and dog walkers.

But what’s really special about Formby is that it’s on the other side of the dunes. The 60-hectare (150-acre) National Trust site has a stunning pine forest known for its red squirrels.

For history buffs, tides will often reveal layers of prehistoric mud, complete with footprints dating back to 6000 BC.

