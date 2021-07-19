Government plans to bring UK transport to zero by 2030





“I want to make it clear that even when we think about things like E10 gasoline, we take the needs of classic cars and drivers into account, because that’s a big part of their lives.”

While the 2030 phase-out date is a clear sign for the industry, there is little that can stop manufacturers (at least in theory) from flooding the market with ICE vehicles as a final hurrah. This is a possibility that Maclean is concerned about. “We need to look at the constraints that automakers can impose on the industry in terms of what they can and cannot sell, and we need a solution to prevent them from doing so in any way, form or form. .” She said.

One idea could be a system that effectively limits the number of gasoline and diesel cars that can be sold by obliging manufacturers to keep a certain percentage of their sales each year to electric vehicles. But Maclean said, “We’re not there yet on the details and numbers because we have to get the industry to respond.” She continued: “Every regulation we make will affect manufacturers. Because manufacturers will try to maximize their profits.

“Now that the UK leaves the EU, we need to make our own regulations on CO2 emissions. All we have to do is do this soon. We’re going to publish a green document that talks about what the regulatory framework will look like, and there we’ll talk about how to address this.

Given the focus on CO2, some argue that the government cuts plug-in car subsidies from £3000 to £2500 in March and changes that lower the price cap for eligible EVs from £50,000 to £35,000 are backwards moves. .

In defending the move, McLean said it was “right” for the government to look “where it has the biggest impact”, and that EV subsidies are now targeting “low-cost vehicles.” You can finance it all out of your own pocket.”

Maclean also hinted that EV subsidies could disappear entirely over time. [the future of the scheme]Because, ultimately, we need to avoid using government money to help people buy a car they can afford anyway.

