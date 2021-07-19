Rhythmic Gymnastics – Amid apathy at home, American athletes rally fans on social media





Rio 2016 Olympic Games – Rhythmic Gymnastics – Preliminary – Individual All-Around Qualification – Rotation 1 – Rio Olympic Arena – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – 08/19/2016. Laura Zeng (USA) of the USA competes in using the ball. REUTERS / Ruben Sprich

CHICAGO, July 18 (Reuters) – Since starting training as a rhythmic gymnast at the age of seven, American Laura Zeng has realized that most people in her country don’t know much. to his sport.

The 21-year-old competed in the Rio 2016 Olympics, is a six-time national champion and is her country’s top lucky winner for a rhythmic gymnastics medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

But there is little fanfare, or funding, for rhythmic gymnastics in the United States.

Zeng and his teammates therefore turned to social media to rally fans, educate the public and keep up with the competition ahead of the Games.

“Social media has helped rhythmic gymnastics to grow not only in the United States but also around the world,” Zeng said.

“Why would you want to put your child in something that won’t pay dividends? If you do artistic gymnastics, you know there are many different paths you could take.”

USA Gymnastics has stepped up its marketing and support for rhythmic gymnastics, even posting a series of videos on Instagram to help explain the sport to a wider audience.

“The number of rhythm members has fluctuated over the past few years, but from the 2014-15 season to the 2019-20 season, there has been a total increase of over 34% in rhythm members,” a door said. word of the organization.

However, artistic gymnast Nastia Liukin said rhythmic gymnastics has a perception problem.

“It’s just not as popular as it is artistic,” said the 2008 Beijing Olympics all-around champion. “When you say the word ‘gymnastics’, you mean flips,”

USA Gymnastics main Instagram page has over 800,000 followers, over 100 times more than the official rhythmic gymnastics handle.

“RUN WITH A RIBBON”

Faced with such apathy, Zeng’s teammate Evita Griskenas has taken to Instagram, Facebook and TikTok to raise her profile and posts blogs to educate people.

“The attitude of people in America has always been, ‘rhythmic gymnastics? Is that the thing with the ribbons?’” She said.

“Letting people know that it’s not just about running with a ribbon like a headless chicken would be pretty cool.”

An Olympic medalist since 1984, rhythmic gymnastics is practiced in individual and group competitions using hoops, balls, clubs and ribbons.

Gymnasts are judged on several factors, including how they use the apparatus – throws, throws, spins and landings, for example. They are also marked on “bodily difficulties” such as balances, turns and jumps, as well as on execution and art.

Eastern European countries have invested more in rhythmic gymnastics than the United States, and the sport has been popular in the former Soviet states for decades.

With strong support and infrastructure, rhythmic gymnasts in Eastern Europe have been better able to train and compete nationally during the COVID-19 pandemic, a definite advantage over their counterparts. American counterparts.

“It’s a huge thing, the inequality of sport, if you compare its popularity here in the United States versus countries in Eastern Europe,” Zeng said.

Zeng has cultivated nearly 16,000 followers on Instagram, but that figure is paltry compared to the roughly 340,000 followers of Russian twins Dina and Arina Averina, who are expected to compete for gold and silver in Tokyo.

Israel’s Linoy Ashram, another medal chance, has over 60,000 followers. Read more

Still, this is the first time the United States has been able to send a full delegation of rhythmic gymnasts to the Olympics since the Games included group competition in 1996.

“With a chance to make the final, we are really a sport to watch,” Zeng said.

Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/rhythmic-gymnastics-facing-apathy-home-us-athletes-rally-fans-social-media-2021-07-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos