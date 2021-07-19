UK shoppers rise by a fifth after COVID rules lift -Springboard





A man is holding a Union Jack themed shopping bag while walking through an empty shopping street in Blackpool, UK on March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) – The number of shoppers across the UK will rise by almost a fifth this week thanks to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, market research firm Springboard predicted Monday.

The UK government will lift most epidemic restrictions in the UK starting on July 19, the so-called “Freedom Day”, saying the rapid release of a vaccine has significantly broken the link between infection and serious illness or death. read more

The pandemic has hit UK retailers already struggling with high rents and business taxes, tight margins and online competition. Hundreds of stores closed and thousands of job losses were announced.

Springboard predicts that the number of shoppers in the UK will rise 19.7% in the week through July 24.

We expect the weekly increase to increase 32.2% on Friday, July 23 and 39.5% on Saturday, July 24.

Researchers predict that if social distancing rules are removed, the number of weekly shoppers will increase by 25% in downtown areas that allow more customers in restaurants, coffee shops and pubs.

We expect shopping centers to grow 18% and retail parks to grow 10%.

However, Springboard forecasts a 20.1% decline from pre-pandemic levels in the same week of 2019.

Diane Wehrle, Insights Director at Springboard, said: “As summer vacation begins and many people opt for summer staycations in the UK, many will continue to visit through July and August to enjoy the nice weather will turn,” he said.

The lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions lifted on 19 July applies only to England, as the UK’s home countries Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are setting their own timetables for easing the rules.

However, UK shoppers account for around 85% of all visits to the UK.

Report by James Davey Edited by Frances Kerry

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

